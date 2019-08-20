 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer Reacts To Fan's "Naughty" GIF For Steve Smith

Updated: 20 August 2019 10:13 IST

In reply to Jofra Archer's tweet, a fan posted a GIF which showed a headless man and likened him to Steve Smith.

Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer Reacts To Fan
Jofra Archer produced a hostile and compelling display in second Ashes Test at Lord's. © AFP

Jofra Archer has been the talk of the town after making a sensational Test debut, producing a hostile and compelling display as the rain-affected second Test ended in a draw at Lord's. Not only did he take five wickets, he repeatedly unsettled Australia with a short-pitched balls. The 92mph bouncer that hit Steve Smith on the neck forced the star batsman to miss the last day with concussion. Jofra Archer's vicious bowling had fans sitting on the edge of their seats with Australian batsmen doing their best to take cover. After the end of the Lord's Test, Archer took to Twitter to post a GIF, likening himself to an elderly man with a walking stick, struggling to get up from the sofa.

In reply to Archer's post, a Twitter user put out an another GIF with the caption: "Steve smith getting up this morning". The GIF which showed a headless man got a reaction out of the right-hand pacer, who labelled the post "naughty".

World Cup-winner Archer, who replaced the injured James Anderson in England's team for the second Ashes Test, took five wickets in the drawn match, including 3-32 in Australia's second innings on Sunday.

But Archer's display, which almost helped England achieve an unlikely and series-levelling win in a match severely affected by rain, was about much more than economical figures.

The 24-year-old quick's sheer speed gave England's attack a new cutting edge.

Archer hit several Australians, with a fearsome bouncer that slammed into Steve Smith's unprotected neck leading to a concussion that kept the star batsman off the field on the last day at Lord's and could rule him out of the third Test in Leeds starting on Thursday.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jofra Archer made fun of himself by posting a GIF on Twitter
  • In reply, a fan posted a GIF which showed a headless man
  • Jofra Archer had made a sensational Test debut at Lord's
Related Articles
Ashes 2019: "Frightening" Jofra Archer Won
Ashes 2019: "Frightening" Jofra Archer Won't Let-Up Against Australia, Says Ben Stokes
Ashes 2019: James Anderson To Miss Headingley Test As England Name Unchanged 12-Strong Squad
Ashes 2019: James Anderson To Miss Headingley Test As England Name Unchanged 12-Strong Squad
Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer
Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer Added Different Dynamic To England
Jofra Archer Added Different Dynamic To England's Bowling, Says Joe Root
Mandatory Neck Guards "Not Far Away" After Steve Smith Felled By Jofra Archer
Mandatory Neck Guards "Not Far Away" After Steve Smith Felled By Jofra Archer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.