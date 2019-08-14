 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Gets England Cap As Rain Washes Out First Day

Updated: 14 August 2019 22:20 IST

Ashes-holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Ashes 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Gets England Cap As Rain Washes Out First Day
Jofra Archer received his England Test cap. © Twitter @cricketcomau

Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday's second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord's. Chris Jordan, a Sussex team-mate, presented Archer with the cap in England's pre-match huddle ahead of a revised toss at 3:00pm local time (1400 GMT) -- only for further rain to delay the start once again.

With rain still lashing an increasingly gloomy 'home of cricket', umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney finally abandoned play for the day after tea at 4:19 pm local time (1519 GMT)

Jordan may only have made eight Test appearances but he has been something of a 'cricket brother' for fellow Barbados-born county colleague Archer.

When the match should have been getting underway at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), the square and pitch remained fully covered.

Further rain then meant hopes of any play before lunch soon disappeared as well. 

Now officials will hope the weather relents sufficiently for the match to begin at the scheduled 1000 GMT start of Thursday's second day.

Ashes-holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England.

In 17 of the last 19 Ashes campaigns, the team that has led 1-0 has won the series.

The exceptions were in 1997 when Australia lost at Edgbaston, but won the six-match series 3-2 and 2005 when England lost at Lord's but won the five-Test series 2-1.

World Cup-winner Archer is set to play after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury that meant he bowled just four overs at Edgbaston.

Neither England nor Australia have yet named their teams. They are not required to do so until the toss takes place.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rain saw the first day of second Ashes Test abandoned
  • It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England
  • World Cup-winner Jofra Archer is set to play for England
Related Articles
Australia
Australia's Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord's
Lord
Lord's To Turn Red On Day 2 Of 2nd Ashes Test
Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.