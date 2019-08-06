 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out Of Second Test With Calf Injury

Updated: 06 August 2019 15:15 IST
James Anderson's injury left England one bowler short for almost the entirety of the first Test at Edgbaston which they eventually lost by 251 runs.

James Anderson could only bowl four overs in the first innings of the first Ashes Test. © AFP

James Anderson, who could only bowl four overs in the first innings of the first Ashes Test after experiencing tightness on his right calf, has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test beginning August 14 at Lord's. Anderson's injury left England one bowler short for the entirety of the match, with them eventually suffering a 251-run defeat. "The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.

James Anderson conceded just one run and delivered three maiden overs in the four overs he bowled in the Ashes opener.

After his first spell, Anderson left the field and underwent scans. Scan results have now confirmed he has no chance of taking part in next week's game at Lord's, with assessment taking place "on an ongoing basis".

"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday August 14. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis," the statement added.

After pulling up injured on the first morning in Birmingham, Anderson, 37, was restricted to two batting cameos at number 11.

The veteran had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.

Anderson was earlier ruled out of the recent one-off Test against Ireland due to right calf injury. The MRI scan confirmed he had torn his calf.

He was, however, named in England's 14-man Ashes squad as he was making good progress and was expected to be fit for the first Test.

(With AFP inputs)
 

England England Cricket Team James Michael Anderson James Anderson Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
