Jack Leach survived 17 balls, scoring a single run, while supporting Ben Stokes in his quest of England's noteworthy one-wicket win against Australia in the third Ashes Test in Leeds. However, the 28-year-old left-arm spinner has failed to contribute much for England apart from that one watchful innings. Former captain Kevin Pietersen, who top-scored for England in their Ashes series win in 2005, said Jack Leach was supposed to win matches but he is becoming a "laughing stock". The 39-year-old added that the spinner's performance in the ongoing Ashes "annoys" him.

"It's doing my head in that a bloke who's supposed to win games for England is becoming a laughing stock," Pietersen wrote in a blog for Betway.

"You've got people in the stands taking the mickey out of him, wearing masks and fake glasses. Commentators are talking about his Specsavers deal," he added.

Leach has claimed eight wickets in three Tests so far, conceding 243 runs in five innings. Pietersen claimed that Leach didn't trouble any batmen when England needed him the most.

England lost the fourth Test by 185 runs in Manchester on Sunday as holders Australia retained the Ashes.

"England are losing an Ashes series and he's only taken eight wickets at 30 in three Test matches. It doesn't look like he's troubled anyone. It just annoys me," Pietersen said.

"I don't want to see the crowd talking about how funny he is, or how funny that run was, or Specsavers. I want to see him producing on the field and I want to see him winning matches for England with his bowling," he added.

The fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2019 will be played at the Oval in London from September 12 to 16.

Pietersen opined that "Jack Leach isn't doing his job" before asking him a question to find out what is he up to.

"So what does he want to be remembered as? Does he want to be remembered as this funny guy who can hold a bat, or as a match-winner for England?" the former England skipper asked.