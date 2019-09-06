 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"Most Expensive Beer In History": Australian Cricket Writer Charged Ridiculous Amount For One Beer

Updated: 06 September 2019 14:32 IST

An Australian cricket writer, covering the Ashes in England, was billed an outlandish figure for one beer.

"Most Expensive Beer In History": Australian Cricket Writer Charged Ridiculous Amount For One Beer
Australian cricket writer was mistakenly charged AUD 99,983.64 for one beer in Manchester. © Peter Lalor/Twitter

Drinking outside the four walls of your house has steadily become an expensive proposition all over the world. However, not even in your wildest dreams would you imagine paying a six-figure sum for one drink. Unfortunately for one Australian cricket writer, having a beer in a Manchester hotel turned into a nightmare when he was mistakenly charged an obscene amount. Peter Lalor, who is a cricket writer for The Australian, took to Twitter to reveal that he was charged 99,983.64 Australian dollars (AUD) in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester, for one beer. Worse, he only realised it after he had already paid.

Lalor, who is in Manchester to cover the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, wrote on Twitter that he drank "the most expensive beer in history".

Attaching a picture of the beer he drank, Lalor wrote: "See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history. I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night. Seriously."

"It's a good beer. The original version of it won a heap of awards, including the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain, but if you are thinking that no beer is worth the best part of $100,000, then I am inclined to agree with you."

The beer in question costs 5.50 pounds (AUD 9.91), according to the BBC.

Lalor said that he didn't have his reading glasses with him when he was given the bill for the beer.

"Something, however, made me ask 'how much did I just pay for that beer'. She (the bartender) checked, covered her mouth, started to giggle and refused to tell me, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it. I insisted," said the Australian writer.

According to the BBC, a hotel spokesman said: "We are currently carrying out an investigation into what took place. We have been in contact with Peter to apologise and ensure this has been resolved as quickly as possible."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 4th Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australian cricket writer charged ridiculous amount 1 beer in Manchester
  • Peter Lalor charged 99,983.64 Australian dollars (AUD) for a beer
  • Peter Lalor is a cricket writer for The Australian
Related Articles
England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rain Threat Looms Large As Australia On Top
England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rain Threat Looms Large As Australia On Top
Meet The 12-Year-Old Aussie Kid Who Did Trash Duty For Four Years To Watch Ashes Live
Meet The 12-Year-Old Aussie Kid Who Did Trash Duty For Four Years To Watch Ashes Live
Ricky Ponting Hails Steve Smith As A "Genius" After Double Century In 4th Ashes Test
Ricky Ponting Hails Steve Smith As A "Genius" After Double Century In 4th Ashes Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Double Century Puts Australia In Command Of Fourth Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Double Century Puts Australia In Command Of Fourth Test
Ashes 2019: Australia Fans Abuse Jofra Archer, Evicted From Stadium
Ashes 2019: Australia Fans Abuse Jofra Archer, Evicted From Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.