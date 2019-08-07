 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: England's Olly Stone Ruled Out For At Least Two Weeks With Back Injury

Updated: 07 August 2019 18:30 IST

Olly Stone joined a list of injured England fast bowlers that also includes James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Ashes 2019: England
Olly Stone will miss the second Ashes Test after being ruled out for at least two weeks. © Twitter

England suffered another blow before the start of the second Ashes Test as fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the match after he was ruled out for at least two weeks with a back injury. Stone's injury has left England with limited fast-bowling options as they have already lost their two pacers in James Anderson and Mark Wood ahead of the second Test which starts at Lord's on August 14. After Stone's injury, Jofra Archer is the most likely contender to replace Anderson for the second Test after England crumbled to a 251-run defeat to open the series.

Stone, who suffered the injury in training on Tuesday, joins fellow pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood in being ruled out of the Lord's Test, which starts on August 14.

"It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury," said Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace.

After missing out on a place in England playing XI for the first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer was allowed to play a second division game for Sussex and he made full use of the opportunity.

Archer took six wickets and hit a century for Sussex's second XI on Tuesday to press his case for a Test debut.

Stone, 25, took three wickets on his first Test appearance against Ireland last month and was in the squad for the first Test at his home ground Edgbaston, but did not play.

The third Ashes Test at Headingley begins on August 22, making Stone's availability for that match highly unlikely.

(With AFP inputs)
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 Cricket James Michael Anderson James Anderson Mark Andrew Wood Mark Wood Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England suffered another blow before the start of the second Ashes Test
  • Fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the second Ashes Test, starting Aug 14
  • England have already lost James Anderson and Mark Wood due to injury
Related Articles
Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out Of Second Test With Calf Injury
Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out Of Second Test With Calf Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 07 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.