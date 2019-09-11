England, the recent 50-over World Cup winners, will aim for some success again at home by levelling the Ashes 2019 series when they take on Australia in the fifth Test, starting on Thursday at The Oval in London. However, the hosts will have to find a way to tackle Australia's leading scorer Steve Smith, who has accumulated 671 runs in just five innings. Holders Australia are 2-1 up in the five-match series as they won Test matches in Birmingham and Manchester but lost in Leeds. Under the captaincy of Tim Paine, Australia are eyeing their first Ashes series triumph in England since 2001. Smith, top of the international rankings, has carried his team's batting with three centuries and two fifties, including a double-century in the win in Manchester, with Marnus Labuschagne the only other batsman who has shown any consistency. Smith, who returned to Test action in England after completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, has made his mountain of runs despite missing three innings after he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

When is the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match will be played from September 12 to 16, 2019 (Thursday to Monday).

Where will the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match begin?

The England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)