Steve Smith has returned to rescue Australia from a shock defeat to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last week, for the fourth Test beginning on Wednesday in Manchester. Holders Australia lost the third Test by one wicket and surrendered a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in the absence of Steve Smith, who was rested for delayed concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams having an equal chance to seal the trophy in England. England could field the same XI that played at Headingley after James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out of the last two Tests with the calf injury that means his four overs in the first innings at Edgbaston will be the only ones he bowls this series. Australia will make at least one change, with star batsman Smith returning from the concussion .

When is the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match will start from September 4 to 8, 2019 (Wednesday to Sunday).

Where will the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match begin?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)