England captain Joe Root restored a measure of batting pride for his side with an unbeaten 75 in the third Test at Headingley as Australia were denied an Ashes-clinching win inside three days on Saturday. At stumps, England were 156/3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359 made all the more imposing after they had collapsed to a woeful 67 all out in the first innings, their worst Ashes total for 71 years. Their second innings threatened to go the same way at 15/2. But Root, out for ducks in his previous two knocks, was still there at the close after a third-wicket stand of 126 in 53 overs with Joe Denly (50). Ben Stokes was two not out from 50 deliveries. An Australia victory would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play in a five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)