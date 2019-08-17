England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Tim Paine Take Australia To 155/5 At Lunch
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: After Matthew Wade's departure, Steve Smith dominated the English bowlers in the opening session and notched his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket.
Steve Smith carried his match-winning form from the first Ashes Test into the second match and brought up the 25th half-century of his Test career. This was his 7th consecutive 50-plus score in last seven Test innings. At lunch on Day 4, Australia finished at 155/5, 103 runs behind England's first innings total. Matthew Wade didn't last long and got out to Stuart Broad's out-swinging delivery. Rory Burns took a good catch just inches above ground to dismiss him for six. Jofra Archer used his variations well to trouble the Aussies and looked most threatening but failed to add to his wickets column. Smith completed his fifty in style with a boundary off left-arm orthodox Jack Leach. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 4 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Lord's, London
- 17:21 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Four! Fifty for Smith!Steve Smith dances down the ground to Jack Leack and lofts his ball over midwicket in the no man's land to collect a boundary. With that he brings up his 25th Test fifty. Australia are 152/5.
Steve Smith finds the boundary and that's another half-century. Quality. #Ashes
- 16:58 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Overthrow...three runsPaine plays the ball with soft hand towards cover and steals a single. Stokes picked it up and threw at non striker's end, misses his aim and there was no one backing it up. Buttler's full length dive stops the ball just inches inside the rope. This is turning out to be a really productive over for Tim Paine and Australia as they collect seven runs off it.
- 16:13 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
- 16:04 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Broad strikes for England! Wade departs!Stuart Broad bowls an out-swinger to Matthew Wade who opts for an attacking shot, only manages an outside edge which travels to the gully fielder where Rory Burns takes a good low catch. Wade departs for 6.
GET IN @StuartBroad8! And what a catch!
#Ashes
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/Ed4jO1fJ9r#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Qtm7Wa4UH6
- 15:27 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Day 3 summary!Australia finished the Day 3 at 80/4, with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade occupying the crease. They trail England by 178 runs. For England Stuart Broad, debutant Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes registered their names in the wickets tally. Smith and Wade, who scored centuries in the second innings of the last Test, would want to rescue their team.
Wade to join Smith this morning with Australia 4-80, trailing by 178 runs #Ashes
- 15:20 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Sun is shining at Lord'sRain played spoilsport on the first and third day of the 2nd Ashes Test. While Day 1 was a complete washout, only one session of play was possible on Day 3. We are in Day 4 now and good news for all the fans is Sun is shining brightly at Lord's.
That's what we want to see!
#Ashes
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/WhCtIlTKgO#Ashes pic.twitter.com/oVJDuImRhL
- 14:53 (IST)Aug 17, 2019
Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of second Ashes Test straight from Lord's, London. Steve Smith will be key for Australia as they look to rebuild after suffering a top-order collapse on Day 3. England bowlers, on the other hand, would want to restrict their arch-rivals cheaply. Which team will prevail, we shall find out...