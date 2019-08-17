Steve Smith carried his match-winning form from the first Ashes Test into the second match and brought up the 25th half-century of his Test career. This was his 7th consecutive 50-plus score in last seven Test innings. At lunch on Day 4, Australia finished at 155/5, 103 runs behind England's first innings total. Matthew Wade didn't last long and got out to Stuart Broad's out-swinging delivery. Rory Burns took a good catch just inches above ground to dismiss him for six. Jofra Archer used his variations well to trouble the Aussies and looked most threatening but failed to add to his wickets column. Smith completed his fifty in style with a boundary off left-arm orthodox Jack Leach. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 4 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Lord's, London