The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Tim Paine Take Australia To 155/5 At Lunch

Updated:17 August 2019 17:45 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: After Matthew Wade's departure, Steve Smith dominated the English bowlers in the opening session and notched his seventh consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket.

England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Steve Smith kept the Australian innings going. © AFP

Steve Smith carried his match-winning form from the first Ashes Test into the second match and brought up the 25th half-century of his Test career. This was his 7th consecutive 50-plus score in last seven Test innings. At lunch on Day 4, Australia finished at 155/5,  103 runs behind England's first innings total. Matthew Wade didn't last long and got out to Stuart Broad's out-swinging delivery. Rory Burns took a good catch just inches above ground to dismiss him for six. Jofra Archer used his variations well to trouble the Aussies and looked most threatening but failed to add to his wickets column. Smith completed his fifty in style with a boundary off left-arm orthodox Jack Leach. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 4 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Lord's, London

  • 17:34 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Lunch Day 4!

    Steve Smith plays the last ball before lunch with soft hands. He is unbeaten on 53 runs while Tim Paine is not out on 22. Stuart Broad picked up the only wicket in session. Australia trail by 103 runs.
  • 17:21 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four! Fifty for Smith!

    Steve Smith dances down the ground to Jack Leack and lofts his ball over midwicket in the no man's land to collect a boundary. With that he brings up his 25th Test fifty. Australia are 152/5.
  • 17:15 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    No feet movement but Steve Smith still gets four runs. He stood tall in the crease and drives it off the backfoot for an exquisite boundary.
  • 17:13 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Smith to face Leach!

    Among all types of bowlers, Steve Smith has the worst average against the left-arm orthodox bowler which prompted England to include Jack Leach in the playing XI. A misfield by Broad at backward point gives Smith three runs. 
  • 17:04 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Spin in!

    Joe Root after trying all his pacers has now handed the ball to his left-arm finger spinner Jack Leach. Tim Paine plays all his six balls with caution. Leach starts off with a maiden.
  • 17:03 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Archer's top-bowling!

    Jofra Archer has looked the most dangerous bowler for England today. He has used his variations well to trouble the Aussies.
  • 16:58 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Overthrow...three runs

    Paine plays the ball with soft hand towards cover and steals a single. Stokes picked it up and threw at non striker's end, misses his aim and there was no one backing it up. Buttler's full length dive stops the ball just inches inside the rope. This is turning out to be a really productive over for Tim Paine and Australia as they collect seven runs off it. 
  • 16:56 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    First real convincing shot from the Australian skipper. Chris Woakes offered width, allowing Paine to rock back and smash it on the off-side for a cracking four.
  • 16:54 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Archer tests Paine with a bouncer!

    Jofra Archer attacks Tim Paine with his well-directed short balls. Paine manages to duck on the first occasion but the following delivery was directed at the body. Paine gets his bat to ball but luckily for him it falls in safe place. 
  • 16:46 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Archer bowls another maiden!

    Jofra Archer bowls six different deliveries in the over, making Steve Smith look vulnerable. Archer tried everything from yorker to cutter but Smith showed somehow gets through that over.
  • 16:40 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Woakes getting the ball to move!

    Chris Woakes gets a little bit of movement which keeps low. Steve Smith shuffles across covers the swing and lets it go to the keeper.  
  • 16:31 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four byes!

    Jofra Archer gets his ball to move considerably. It misses everything on its way to the fence down leg side. Aleem Dar raises his hand to signal four byes. 
  • 16:29 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Chris Woakes gives two runs came off his last ball. He finishes the over by conceding four runs. 
  • 16:25 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Chris Woakes comes into bowl!

    Chris Woakes comes into bowl for the first time in the day. 
  • 16:21 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine opens his account with a boundary. The balls took the outside edge and travelled to the third man fence. 
  • 16:18 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Third maiden on the trot!

    Stuart Broad bowls another maiden over. England have now bowled three maiden overs on the trot. They have made it difficult for them to score runs.
  • 16:13 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Another maiden over!

    Jofra Archer continues to mount pressure on Australia as he follows Stuart Broad's wicket-maiden with another maiden. Steve Smith continues to leave the ball in his own style which is not pleasing to the eye but he doesn't care as long as it keeps him there.
  • 16:08 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Wicket maiden!

    Stuart Broad completes a successful over as he sent Matthew Wade packing for 6. He gave batsmen no chance to score runs.
  • 16:04 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Broad strikes for England! Wade departs!

    Stuart Broad bowls an out-swinger to Matthew Wade who opts for an attacking shot, only manages an outside edge which travels to the gully fielder where Rory Burns takes a good low catch. Wade departs for 6.
  • 16:02 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Jofra Archer!

    Jofra Archer bowls a bouncer to Matthew Wade who ducks, but not in time, takes a heavy blow on his body. The ball bounced less than what Wade anticipated.
  • 15:55 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    100 up for Australia!

    Steve Smith shuffles across, works the ball gently behind square leg to complete a single, bringing up 100 runs on the scoreboard. They trail by 158 runs.
  • 15:50 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Change in bowling!

    Joe Root brings Jofra Archer into the attack in search of a wicket. Like Broad he is also looking to angle the ball in to Matthew Wade. 
  • 15:48 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    Stuart Broad changes angle for Matthew Wade, goes round the wicket the wicket, bowls an delivery and Wade punches it towards mid-off, immaculate timing ensured it beats the fielder and races away to the fence. With that shot Wade brings up 1,000 runs of his Test career.
  • 15:45 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    That was some class shot from Steve Smith. Stuart Broad stuck to the fifth stump line but Smith shuffled across, got behind the ball, covered the bounce and punched it off the backfoot for a four.
  • 15:38 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Four!

    Stuart Broad offers just a little width outside off stump to Steve Smith and he gets into the position and square drives it through point to collect first boundary of the day. He moves to 18.
  • 15:35 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Battle between Broad and Smith!

    Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end. He targets the fourth and fifth stump line creating doubt in Steve Smith's mind. Smith, in the end, removes his bat from the line of the ball and leaves it for the keeper.
  • 15:33 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Day 4 starts!

    Ben Stokes resumes his over on the Day 4, with Matthew Wade on strike. Both Australia batsmen pick up a single each to get the scoreboard moving on Day 4. 
  • 15:27 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Day 3 summary!

    Australia finished the Day 3 at 80/4, with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade occupying the crease. They trail England by 178 runs. For England Stuart Broad, debutant Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes registered their names in the wickets tally. Smith and Wade, who scored centuries in the second innings of the last Test, would want to rescue their team.
  • 15:20 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Sun is shining at Lord's

    Rain played spoilsport on the first and third day of the 2nd Ashes Test. While Day 1 was a complete washout, only one session of play was possible on Day 3. We are in Day 4 now and good news for all the fans is Sun is shining brightly at Lord's. 
  • 14:53 (IST)Aug 17, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of second Ashes Test straight from Lord's, London. Steve Smith will be key for Australia as they look to rebuild after suffering a top-order collapse on Day 3. England bowlers, on the other hand, would want to restrict their arch-rivals cheaply. Which team will prevail, we shall find out...
