Australia, who are eyeing their first away Ashes series win in 18 years, will look to once again get one over hosts England when the arch-rivals lock horns in the second Ashes Test, beginning at Lord's on Wednesday. With ace pacer James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test, England will be hoping for big things from their star pacer Jofra Archer, especially against a belligerent Steve Smith. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, thanks to Steve Smith's stunning performance with the bat following a 12-month ban owing to ball-tampering controversy. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London