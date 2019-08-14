 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England Eye Bounce Back After Humiliating Defeat

Updated:14 August 2019 14:19 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Australia currently lead the five-Test series 1-0.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England Eye Bounce Back After Humiliating Defeat
England vs Australia Live cricket Score: England lost the 1st Test by 251 runs. © AFP

Australia, who are eyeing their first away Ashes series win in 18 years, will look to once again get one over hosts England when the arch-rivals lock horns in the second Ashes Test, beginning at Lord's on Wednesday. With ace pacer James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test, England will be hoping for big things from their star pacer Jofra Archer, especially against a belligerent Steve Smith. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, thanks to Steve Smith's stunning performance with the bat following a 12-month ban owing to ball-tampering controversy. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

  • 13:57 (IST)Aug 14, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Lord
    Lord's To Turn Red On Day 2 Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    Australia Prepared To Play Jofra Archer, Says Tim Paine Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test
    James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
    James Pattinson Left Out As Australia Announce 12-Man Squad For 2nd Ashes Test
    Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Ashes: All Eyes On Jofra Archer As England Look To Bounce Back vs Australia
    Ashes: All Eyes On Jofra Archer As England Look To Bounce Back vs Australia
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 09 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.