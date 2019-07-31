England return to 'Fortress Edgbaston' for the first Test against Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there's nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket's oldest rivalry. But now there's arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men's World Cup title. For Australia, an Ashes series win under the dignified leadership of Tim Paine would help draw a line under the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to long bans for former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.
When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will start on August 1, 2019 (Thursday).
Where will the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match be played?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
What time does the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match begin?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.
