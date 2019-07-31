 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 31 July 2019 20:21 IST

If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there's nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket's oldest rivalry.

Joe Root and Tim Paine pose with the Ashes trophy on the eve of 1st Ashes Test. © AFP

England return to 'Fortress Edgbaston' for the first Test against Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there's nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket's oldest rivalry. But now there's arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men's World Cup title. For Australia, an Ashes series win under the dignified leadership of Tim Paine would help draw a line under the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to long bans for former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will start on August 1, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match begin?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • The first Ashes Test will start on Thursday at Edgbaston
  • England have announced their playing XI for the 1st Ashes Test
  • Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone will miss the Ashes opener
