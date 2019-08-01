England pacer James Anderson will undergo scans after sustaining tightness on his right calf on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. The 37-year-old felt tightness at the end of his fourth over in the first innings. Anderson conceded just one run and delivered three maiden overs in his four overs so far. "Jimmy Anderson has tightness to his right calf and will have a scan this afternoon. A further update will be given later today. He felt tightness at the end of his fourth over," England Cricket tweeted.

The pacer found a spot in the first Ashes Test squad as England skipper Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

Anderson was earlier ruled out of the recent one-off Test against Ireland due to right calf injury. The MRI scan confirmed he had torn his calf.

He was, however, named in England's 14-man Ashes squad as he was making good progress and was expected to be fit for the first Test.

Anderson had suffered the injury while representing Lancashire against Durham in a county match on July 2.