Rory Burns' unbeaten maiden Test century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours as he led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday. England were 267-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia's first-innings 284. Ashes debutant Burns was 125 not out, with the Surrey left-handed opener, whose innings started on Thursday, receiving a huge ovation from a crowd chanting his name as he walked off. England vice-captain Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73. Hosts England will be looking to continue their momentum on Day 3 and look to bat Australia out of the game. With uncertainty still surrounding James Anderson's fitness, England will need an imposing first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)