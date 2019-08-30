 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Great James Anderson Out Of The Rest Of The Ashes

Updated: 30 August 2019 19:08 IST

England star James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury.

James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes. © AFP

England star James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday. Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not bowled in the series since breaking down with the injury after sending down just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston. There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire fast bowler would be fit for the fourth Test at his Old Trafford home ground starting on Wednesday. But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

"England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Specsavers Ashes series," said an ECB statement.

"Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday.

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game," the statement added.

"Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Specsavers Ashes Tests."

England have now added Somerset quick Craig Overton into a 13-man squad for the fourth Test.

Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 149 Tests at 26.94.

His tally is the most by any quick bowler, with Anderson fourth in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

The Ashes series is currently locked at 1-1 following England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley where all-rounder Ben Stokes's 135 not out saw them to a stunning win.

Highlights
  • Anderson has been ruled out of the series with a calf injury
  • Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 149 Tests at 26.94
  • The Ashes is currently locked at 1-1 following England's dramatic win
