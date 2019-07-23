 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided

Updated: 23 July 2019 15:54 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

In bid to modernise cricketing kits, the upcoming Ashes series will see players wearing jerseys with their names and numbers on their Test whites.

Ashes 2019: Joe Root Reveals His Test Jersey Name And Number, Leaves Fans Divided
Joe Root revealed his Ashes Test jersey. © Twitter

The upcoming Ashes series will see players wearing jerseys with their name and numbers written on their Test whites. England Cricket's official handle tweeted a photo of Joe Root wearing the white jersey with his number printed on the back on Monday. "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!" the tweet read. The five-match Test series will start on August 1, prior to that England will lock horns with neighbours Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's from Wednesday.

One-day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the Ashes series would bring in modernisation of cricketing kits.

Fans on Twitter seemed divided on this development in Test cricket and made their voices heard on the social networking platform.

"I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game," Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

"Not sure numbers like 66 - though obviously I get why it's Root's - are that helpful in that way? Batting order numbers would be better?" a fan wrote on Twitter.

"I am a traditionalist and but think this is a step in the right direction," another fan said.

"Why not? Been doing this in county cricket for years, it's a real aid in identifying players. What's all the fuss about?" said a fan.

On July 14, England scripted history as they managed to win their maiden 50-over World Cup and the side will look to continue their winning momentum going as they shift their focus to red-ball cricket.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Joseph Edward Root Joe Root The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashes 2019 will kick start from August 1
  • England cricket shared Joe Root's photo with the new Test jersey
  • Prior to the Ashes, England will face Ireland in a one-off Test
Related Articles
"Excited To Watch Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal", Says Eoin Morgan As England Stars Take Break From World Cup
"Excited To Watch Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal", Says Eoin Morgan As England Stars Take Break From World Cup
India vs England Highlights, World Cup 2019: England End India
India vs England Highlights, World Cup 2019: England End India's Unbeaten Run To Keep Semis Hopes Alive
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Says England Must Keep Cool Heads Against India
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Says England Must Keep Cool Heads Against India
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Stars As England Coast To 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Stars As England Coast To 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England
World Cup 2019: Joe Root Calls For Calm After England's Shock Loss To Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.