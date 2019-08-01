England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 83/3 At Lunch
ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: After losing three early wickets, Steve Smith and Travis Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took Australia to 83/3 at lunch.
England's opening bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled probing lines, making full use of the overcast conditions at Edgbaston in the Ashes opener on Thursday. Broad soon earned reward for bowling tight lines in form of David Warner who fell cheaply for two. The replay suggested the ball would have missed the stumps but Warner didn't review it. Cameron Bancroft, playing for the first time for the national side after completing his ban, did play some good shots but couldn't capitalise on the start and fell to Broad on eight runs. Chris Woakes, who was introduced by Root as first-change, struck to get rid of Usman Khawaja for 13. Steve Smith and Travis Head then steadied the Australian innings. Like, Khawaja and Bancroft, Smith also opened his account in style with a boundary. Travis Head took 16 balls to get off the mark but after that played some good shots. Smith and Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took their side to 83/3 at lunch on Day 1. (Live Scorecard)
Ashes 2019 1st Test Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.
- 16:24 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
First boundary for Smith!Chris Woakes bowls on middle and leg and Smith, shuffles across just a little, uses his wrists and works it around to the midwicket fence to open his account with a boundary. After Khawaja and Bancroft, he is the third Australian batsmen to get off the mark with a boundary in this innings.
- 16:10 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
Broad gets both openers! Bancroft departs for 8!After a full ball, Stuart Broad bowls one slightly short outside off stump, Cameron Bancroft pokes his bat to the away-swinging delivery and England skipper Joe Root makes no mistake and completes a simple catch at first slip .
- 15:51 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
Warner departs!Stuart Broad gets his man as Warner departs cheaply for 2. The ball was pitched full and straight, probably beats him by pace and hits him right in front. Australia lose their key player.
- 15:38 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
- 15:02 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
Toss Time!Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss and elects to bat in the Ashes opener. England confirmed the playing XI yesterday. Jofra Archer misses out while experienced James Anderson returns to the side after battling an injury.
- 14:48 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
First look at the surface!This is the pitch that will be used for the first Ashes Test.
- 14:38 (IST)Aug 01, 2019
Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Ashes Test. England have already announced their playing XI while it will be interesting to see what combination Australia opt to field for the first Test.