England's opening bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled probing lines, making full use of the overcast conditions at Edgbaston in the Ashes opener on Thursday. Broad soon earned reward for bowling tight lines in form of David Warner who fell cheaply for two. The replay suggested the ball would have missed the stumps but Warner didn't review it. Cameron Bancroft, playing for the first time for the national side after completing his ban, did play some good shots but couldn't capitalise on the start and fell to Broad on eight runs. Chris Woakes, who was introduced by Root as first-change, struck to get rid of Usman Khawaja for 13. Steve Smith and Travis Head then steadied the Australian innings. Like, Khawaja and Bancroft, Smith also opened his account in style with a boundary. Travis Head took 16 balls to get off the mark but after that played some good shots. Smith and Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took their side to 83/3 at lunch on Day 1. (Live Scorecard)