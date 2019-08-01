 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19
Day 1 | Lunch   
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Aug 01, 2019
England ENG
Australia AUS 83/3(27.0)
CRR: 3.07
Australia won the toss and elected to bat

England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 83/3 At Lunch

Updated:01 August 2019 17:55 IST

ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: After losing three early wickets, Steve Smith and Travis Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took Australia to 83/3 at lunch.

England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 83/3 At Lunch
England Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score: Travis Head scored runs quickly with Steve Smith. © AFP

England's opening bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled probing lines, making full use of the overcast conditions at Edgbaston in the Ashes opener on Thursday. Broad soon earned reward for bowling tight lines in form of David Warner who fell cheaply for two. The replay suggested the ball would have missed the stumps but Warner didn't review it. Cameron Bancroft, playing for the first time for the national side after completing his ban, did play some good shots but couldn't capitalise on the start and fell to Broad on eight runs. Chris Woakes, who was introduced by Root as first-change, struck to get rid of Usman Khawaja for 13. Steve Smith and Travis Head then steadied the Australian innings. Like, Khawaja and Bancroft, Smith also opened his account in style with a boundary. Travis Head took 16 balls to get off the mark but after that played some good shots. Smith and Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took their side to 83/3 at lunch on Day 1. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • 17:37 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Australia 83/3 at lunch on Day 1!

    England fast bowlers picked up three quick wickets upfront to send Australia on the backfoot but Steve Smith and Travis Head ensured they do not loose anymore wickets and took Australia to  83/3 at lunch.
  • 17:18 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Another four leg byes!

    Ben Stokes continues to drift on the leg stump and the ball after deflecting off Travis Head's thigh pad travels quickly to fine leg fence, giving Australia four bonus runs.
  • 17:10 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Consecutive boundaries!

    After hitting two boundaries in the previous over, Travis Head smashes two back-to-back boundaries in Moeen Ali's first over. He certainly is finding his rhythm now. 
  • 17:09 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Four!

    Travis Head smashed two boundaries in Ben Stokes' last over which will boost his confidence. 
  • 17:06 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Four leg byes!

    Chris Woakes bowls down leg, Steve Smith shuffles across, fails to glance it but the ball nicks off the thigh pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. 
  • 17:04 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Head gets off the mark on the 16th ball!

    Travis Head reaches out for a wide ball outside off stump, doesn't get the connection right, still manages to get it past the mid-off fielder and comes back for two.
  • 16:45 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Khawaja departs!

    Enormous caught-behind appeal from England but umpire Joel Wilson thinks otherwise. Joe Root reviews the decision and for the first time in the day DRS has been fruitful. Khawaja departs for 13, Australia are three down.
  • 16:42 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Khawaja hits boundary off Stokes!

    Ben Stokes comes into bowl after the drinks brake but drifts on the pads and Usman Khawaja flicks it gently to earn another boundary.
  • 16:29 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Another four off Smith's willow!

    Steve Smith opens the face of his bat at the very last moment and collects a boundary behind wicket on the off side. 
  • 16:24 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    First boundary for Smith!

    Chris Woakes bowls on middle and leg and Smith, shuffles across just a little, uses his wrists  and works it around to the midwicket fence to open his account with a boundary. After Khawaja and Bancroft, he is the third Australian batsmen to get off the mark with a boundary in this innings.
  • 16:17 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Steve Smith is the next batsman!

    Former Australia skipper Steve Smith walks into bat at No. 4.
  • 16:10 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Broad gets both openers! Bancroft departs for 8!

    After a full ball, Stuart Broad bowls one slightly short outside off stump, Cameron Bancroft pokes his bat to the away-swinging delivery and England skipper Joe Root makes no mistake and completes a simple catch at first slip .
  • 16:07 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Four!

    Cameron Bancroft once again plays the ball straight down the ground, towards long-off, to score his second boundary of the innings.
  • 16:01 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Khawaja gets off the mark!

    Usman Khawaja ends Stuart Broad's third over with a boundary. The ball was pitched on the pads and Khawaja timed it sweetly, helping the ball race away to the midwicket fence.
  • 15:59 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    First boundary of Australian innings!

    Cameron Bancroft gets off the mark with a convincing shot as he plays a full ball from Stuart Broad towards long-off fence for a four.
  • 15:53 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Another failed attempt at review!

    Oh dear what is happening? David Warner would have stayed had he reviewed the umpire's decision as the replay shows the ball would have missed the leg stump. 
  • 15:51 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Warner departs!

    Stuart Broad gets his man as Warner departs cheaply for 2. The ball was pitched full and straight, probably beats him by pace and hits him right in front. Australia lose their key player. 
  • 15:48 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    England lose review!

    Stuart Broad hits David Warner's front-pad, Aleem Dar turns down the appeal and Joe Root decides to go for a review this time around. Replay shows the ball would have gone over the stumps, meaning England lose one of the two reviews.
  • 15:40 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Australia off the mark!

    David Warner taps the full ball towards cover and steals a quick single to open his and Australia's account.
  • 15:38 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Caught-behind appeal! Warner gets lucky!

    Stuart Broad starts the over with a wayward delivery down the leg side, David Warner goes for a flick, there is some noise and Bairstow is quite certain but Joe Root decides not to review it. Guess what replay shows there was a genuine edge.
  • 15:34 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Anderson starts with a maiden!

    James Anderson starts off with a maiden.
  • 15:31 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Players are out in the middle!

    Australian openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft walk out to bat while James Anderson with new ball in hand stretches at his run-up mark before starting the proceedings. England have five slips in place. Here we go...
  • 15:04 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Australia Playing XI

    Australia have made six changes to their playing XI from their last Test match. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood miss out while Peter Siddle makes a comeback. 
  • 15:02 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss and elects to bat in the Ashes opener. England confirmed the playing XI yesterday. Jofra Archer misses out while experienced James Anderson returns to the side after battling an injury.
  • 14:48 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    First look at the surface!

    This is the pitch that will be used for the first Ashes Test.
  • 14:38 (IST)Aug 01, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Ashes Test. England have already announced their playing XI while it will be interesting to see what combination Australia opt to field for the first Test.
