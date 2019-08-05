Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston. Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487/7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence of star England pacer James Anderson, who was injured on the opening day. That left England needing 398 for victory, the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332/7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29. Australia captain Tim Paine's declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham