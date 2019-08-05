 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns, Jason Roy Start England's Chase On Final Day

Updated:05 August 2019 15:44 IST

ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia dominated on Day 4 of the 1st Test, thanks to centuries from Steve Smith and Matthew Wade.

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns, Jason Roy Start England
Eng Vs Aus LIVE Score: England openers Rory Burns and Jason Roy remained unbeaten on Day 4. © AFP

Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston. Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487/7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence of star England pacer James Anderson, who was injured on the opening day. That left England needing 398 for victory, the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332/7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29. Australia captain Tim Paine's declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 15:44 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    OUT!

    Australia draw the first blood as dangerous Rory Burns departs! It was an over pitched delivery by Cummins and Burns misjudges it and ended up caught by Lyon.
  • 15:41 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Warne wants Lyon to claim fifer!

    Shane Warne wants Nathan Lyon to claim fifer on Day 5 in the Ashes opener!
  • 15:36 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Shane Warne predicts Australia's win!

    Former Australia spin genious Shane Warne has predicted that Australia will go 1-0 in the second Ashes Test.

  • 15:31 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    FOUR!

    Brilliant shot! Wow, what a start. Burns plays an awesome looking cover drive to Cummins.
  • 15:30 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Players are out!

    Players are out as massive day coming out at Edgbaston! Burns and Roy arrive. Cummins to open the bowling attack.
  • 15:28 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Smith backs captain Paine!

    Star batsman Steve Smith has backed Tim Paine as Australia captain, saying, his only concern at the moment is to score as many runs in the Ashes!
  • 15:24 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Stage set!

    The stage is set for the final day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston!
  • 15:23 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Hilarious take on Smith's batting love!

    Hilarious take on Steve Smith's batting love by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia!
  • 15:17 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Practice on for Australia!

    Practice session is on for Australia players at Edgbaston ahead of the final day of the Ashes opener.
  • 15:16 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Eyes on Cummins!

    Australia will be having some high hopes from their star pacer Pat Cummins! Can he do it for his side?
  • 15:07 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    A massive final day ahead!

    The final day of the Ashes opener is going to be a high-voltage affair with England needing 398 runs to win while Australia 10 wickets away from the win. Stay tuned, 30 minutes to go!



  • 14:33 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Is Stokes England's go-getter?

    Can Ben Stokes prove himself to be a go-getter for England on Day 5?  England must be having some high expectations from their star all-rounder. He is in tremendous form.
  • 14:31 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Steve "Record" Smith!

    Steve Smith announced his Test comeback in style, smashing two centuries back-to-back in the Ashes opener against England in Birmingham. 
  • 14:25 (IST)Aug 05, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Ashes opener between England and Australia. The hosts have got an uphill task against Australia on Day 5.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
    Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: Steve Smith Ton Helps Australia Dominate England
    England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Puts Australia On Top, England Face Uphill Task
    Watch: David Warner
    Ashes 1st Test, Day 3: Australia Look To Steve Smith Again As England Take Charge
    England vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 124/3 At Stumps
