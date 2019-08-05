England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns, Jason Roy Start England's Chase On Final Day
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia dominated on Day 4 of the 1st Test, thanks to centuries from Steve Smith and Matthew Wade.
Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston. Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487/7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence of star England pacer James Anderson, who was injured on the opening day. That left England needing 398 for victory, the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332/7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29. Australia captain Tim Paine's declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 15:41 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Warne wants Lyon to claim fifer!Shane Warne wants Nathan Lyon to claim fifer on Day 5 in the Ashes opener!
#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DtaIgsuvlM— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019
- 15:36 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Shane Warne predicts Australia's win!Former Australia spin genious Shane Warne has predicted that Australia will go 1-0 in the second Ashes Test.
What a great test match it's been & what a way to start the Ashes. Fancy the Aussies to get it done today. Pattinson and Cummins to attack the stumps with aggression and strike with 3 early ones and then Lyon to go to work & pick up 5 and Siddle / Smith with one each ! 1-0 !!— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 5, 2019
- 15:24 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Stage set!The stage is set for the final day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston!
Day five #Ashes pic.twitter.com/UbCjMcq6x8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019
- 15:23 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Hilarious take on Smith's batting love!Hilarious take on Steve Smith's batting love by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia!
Somebody tell Steve Smith Australia don't need to bat today! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/4rN57KGSRI— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019
- 15:17 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Practice on for Australia!Practice session is on for Australia players at Edgbaston ahead of the final day of the Ashes opener.
#Ashes pic.twitter.com/jMng9FBJia— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019
- 15:16 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Eyes on Cummins!Australia will be having some high hopes from their star pacer Pat Cummins! Can he do it for his side?
How many poles for @patcummins30 today? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RtrWWIySt8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019
- 15:07 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
A massive final day ahead!The final day of the Ashes opener is going to be a high-voltage affair with England needing 398 runs to win while Australia 10 wickets away from the win. Stay tuned, 30 minutes to go!
The final day of the Edgbaston Test will begin in half an hour— ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2019
Will Australia come out on top? Will England pull off a draw?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/HuF6tQEF3v
- 14:33 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Is Stokes England's go-getter?Can Ben Stokes prove himself to be a go-getter for England on Day 5? England must be having some high expectations from their star all-rounder. He is in tremendous form.
What is going on here @benstokes38?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/t541FTwd8F— ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2019
- 14:31 (IST)Aug 05, 2019
Steve "Record" Smith!Steve Smith announced his Test comeback in style, smashing two centuries back-to-back in the Ashes opener against England in Birmingham.
Only Don Bradman has more Test centuries for Australia against England than Steve Smith #Ashes pic.twitter.com/WNK48MmaYN— ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2019