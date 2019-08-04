England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Key For Australia With England In Charge
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: It looks like it will be down to Steve Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory.
Steve Smith has scored almost half of Australia's runs himself in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston, with how he performs on day four likely to have a big say in who gains the early advantage in the series. He rescued his side who were in big trouble at 122-8 in the first innings with his 23rd test ton in just 64 matches and his unbeaten 45 in the second innings dragged his side, 27-2 when he came to the crease, out of the mire again. While Rory Burns' century in England's first innings was full of class and determination, he survived many near misses, two reviews, one leg before wicket appeal that was not given, with replays showing he was fortunate to escape. Smith, though, has looked unflappable throughout all three days at Edgbaston so far. Even a nasty blow on the head on the end of a bouncer from Ben Stokes late on Saturday did little to unnerve the former captain. It looks like it will be down to Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory. Remove him early on Sunday, and England will fancy their chances of quickly wrapping up an opening win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:36 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
England or Australia?It is a big day for both Australia and England.
Will it be for England today or will the Australian batsmen frustrate their bowling attack?— ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2019
Follow Day 4 live https://t.co/Q32BC3AuDB pic.twitter.com/kCIOEzySJv
- 15:29 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Eyes on Smith!Australia must be expecting high from their top batsman Steve Smith!
46 not out overnight @stevesmith49 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kImXvDkIhm— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 4, 2019
- 15:27 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Stage set for Day 4!The stage is set for Day 4 of the Ashes opener.
Day four not far away from starting. Predictions? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TclB60SROi— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 4, 2019
- 15:22 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Siddle speaks!Australia experienced pacer Peter Siddle has something to say ahead of Day 4 at Edgbaston.
Hear from Aussie quick Peter Siddle ahead of a huge morning of #Ashes cricket at Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/WO7E7FowWP— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 4, 2019
- 15:22 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
- 15:21 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Steve Smith at his best!Australia star batsmen Steve Smith is in top form. Can he score a ton on Day 4?
Steve Smith's last 9 innings in the #Ashes:— ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2019
141*
40
6
239
76
102*
83
144
46*
Will he get a today? pic.twitter.com/ivvEYOdoiQ
- 13:09 (IST)Aug 04, 2019
Hello and Welcome!Welcome to the live updates of the 1st Ashes Test. Day 4 is upon us and we seem to be headed for a tense finish. Australia lead by 34 runs but are already 3 down. Steve Smith will be the key for the Australians as they look to post a fighting total on board. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to get rid of Smith as soon as possible and wrap up the Australian innings.