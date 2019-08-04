 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Key For Australia With England In Charge

Updated:04 August 2019 15:36 IST

ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: It looks like it will be down to Steve Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory.

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Key For Australia With England In Charge
ENG vs AUS LIVE cricket Score: Steve Smith was hit on the head on 41 by a bouncer from Ben Stokes. © AFP

Steve Smith has scored almost half of Australia's runs himself in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston, with how he performs on day four likely to have a big say in who gains the early advantage in the series. He rescued his side who were in big trouble at 122-8 in the first innings with his 23rd test ton in just 64 matches and his unbeaten 45 in the second innings dragged his side, 27-2 when he came to the crease, out of the mire again. While Rory Burns' century in England's first innings was full of class and determination, he survived many near misses, two reviews, one leg before wicket appeal that was not given, with replays showing he was fortunate to escape. Smith, though, has looked unflappable throughout all three days at Edgbaston so far. Even a nasty blow on the head on the end of a bouncer from Ben Stokes late on Saturday did little to unnerve the former captain. It looks like it will be down to Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory. Remove him early on Sunday, and England will fancy their chances of quickly wrapping up an opening win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 4 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 15:36 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    England or Australia?

    It is a big day for both Australia and England. 
  • 15:29 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Smith, Head arrive!

    Smith and Head arrive at the crease. Moeen Ali opens bowling attack on Day 4.
  • 15:29 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Eyes on Smith!

    Australia must be expecting high from their top batsman Steve Smith!

  • 15:27 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Stage set for Day 4!

    The stage is set for Day 4 of the Ashes opener. 

  • 15:22 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Siddle speaks!

    Australia experienced pacer Peter Siddle has something to say ahead of Day 4 at Edgbaston.


  • 15:22 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Siddle speaks!

    Australia experienced pacer Peter Siddle has something to say ahead of Day 4 at Edgbaston.


  • 15:21 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Steve Smith at his best!

    Australia star batsmen Steve Smith is in top form. Can he score a ton on Day 4? 


  • 15:18 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    No James Anderson!

    England pacer James Anderson won't take part in Australia's second innings as he is still suffering with tightness in his right calf.
  • 13:09 (IST)Aug 04, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live updates of the 1st Ashes Test. Day 4 is upon us and we seem to be headed for a tense finish. Australia lead by 34 runs but are already 3 down. Steve Smith will be the key for the Australians as they look to post a fighting total on board. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to get rid of Smith as soon as possible and wrap up the Australian innings.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Watch: David Warner
    Watch: David Warner's Brilliant Response To "Sandpaper" Chants From Edgbaston Crowd
    Ashes 1st Test, Day 3: Australia Look To Steve Smith Again As England Take Charge
    Ashes 1st Test, Day 3: Australia Look To Steve Smith Again As England Take Charge
    England vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 124/3 At Stumps
    England vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Travis Head Take Australia To 124/3 At Stumps
    Ashes 2019, 1st Test: Rory Burns
    Ashes 2019, 1st Test: Rory Burns' Maiden Test Century Frustrates Australia On Day 2
    Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys "Ridiculous", Says Brett Lee
    Numbers And Names On Test Jerseys "Ridiculous", Says Brett Lee
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.