The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England Lead Australia By 157 Runs At Lunch

Updated:14 September 2019 17:37 IST

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns was the first wicket to fall on Day 3.

England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Joe Denly looked in sublime form in the second innings. © AFP

Joe Denly (1 not out) and Rory Burns (4 not out) survived early scares as England posted 9/0, to take a 78 runs lead, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test. Earlier, Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. Joe Root's team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith. The former Australian skipper has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings -- more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London

  • 17:31 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Lunch on Day 3!

    England 88/2 at Lunch on Day 3, lead by 157 runs. Joe Denly 37 not out, Ben Stokes still to get off the mark.  
  • 17:21 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    WICKET!

    Joe Root gets an outside edge to Nathan Lyon as Steve Smith takes an easy catch. Lyon gets his second! England 87/2 in 27.2 overs 
  • 17:04 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Joe Root plays it through the covers to hit Mitchell Marsh for four runs. 
  • 17:02 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Mitchell Marsh introduced into the attack!

    Can he repeat his show from the first innings? Australia needs him to deliver. 
  • 16:52 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Joe Denly has been struck on the abdomen guard!

    Joe Denly is down, he has been struck with a speeding delivery from Pat Cummins, awkward bounce on that occasion.  
  • 16:43 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Joe Root cuts the short-widish delivery from Josh Hazlewood over the fielders at slip to find the fence. 
  • 16:33 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Drinks break!

    Time for a breather! England 58/1 in 18 overs. 
  • 16:30 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Josh Hazlewood has been brought back into the attack!

    Peter Siddle has been pretty expensive in his opening two-over spell. Tim Paine replaces him with Hazlewood. Australia looking to make things difficult for Joe Root. 
  • 16:25 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    WICKET!

    Nathan Lyon gets the breakthrough, the ball kept low, Rory Burns was tying to hit it square but gets an edge and Tim Paine collects the ball behind the stumps. 
  • 16:22 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Rory Burns times it to perfection to hit Peter Siddle for four runs. Brings up the 50-run opening stand with Joe Denly. 
  • 16:18 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Joe Denly continues to attack Nathan Lyon, hits it straight on the off-side, and the ball races away to the boundary. He is not allowing Lyon to settle down here. 
  • 16:09 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Joe Denly takes the attack on Nathan Lyon, goes straight down the ground, to hit him over the top for four runs. England extend their lead to 100 runs 
  • 16:07 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Bowling change for Australia!

    Nathan Lyon has been introduced into the attack after an unsuccessful opening spell from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. 
  • 15:51 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Update on Marcus Harris!

  • 15:32 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Boundary!

    Joe Denly plays a straight drive, with his head held still, a textbook execution to get a boundary off Pat Cummins. 
  • 15:29 (IST)Sep 14, 2019

    Players are out in the middle!

    Joe Denly and Rory Burns are out in the middle to resume England's innings. Pat Cummins will open the bowling for Australia on Day 3. England to resume from 9/0, with a lead of 78 runs 
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 5th Test
