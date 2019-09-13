 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia Look To Restrict England Under 300

Updated:13 September 2019 13:51 IST

ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 64 at stumps on Day 1.

England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Mitchell Marsh picked up four wickets on Day 1. © AFP

Jos Buttler saved England's blushes on Thursday, counter-attacking against Australia to lift his side to 271-8 after they collapsed on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test. World Cup winners England, desperate to level the series at 2-2, have struggled to find consistency all series and contributed to their own downfall at the Oval, slipping from 170-3 to 226-8. But Buttler, who did not look comfortable early on, dipped into his white-ball playbook, smashing paceman Josh Hazlewood for successive sixes as Jack Leach dug in at the other end. Buttler ended the day 64 not out, while Leach was unbeaten on 10 but England will need to add runs on Friday on what looks like a good pitch for batting. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed four wickets on his return to the side. Pat Cummins and Hazlewood were again impressive for the tourists. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London.

