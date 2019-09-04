England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad Removes Australia Openers Early
ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England got off to a great start as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the first over for a duck.
Steve Smith has returned to rescue Australia from a shock defeat to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last week, for the fourth Test beginning on Wednesday in Manchester. Holders Australia lost the third Test by one wicket and surrendered a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in the absence of Steve Smith, who was rested for delayed concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams having an equal chance to seal the trophy in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester
- 15:35 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Broad strikes in first over! Warner departs for duck!Stuart Broad gets England a big breakthrough in the first over itself as David Warner edges one straight to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
AGAIN!!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2019
#Ashes
- 15:33 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Huge appeal... turned downStuart Broad gets the ball to move in to Marcus Harris, misses his bat and hits the front pad. England players go straight up but umpire turns it down immediately. After having a little chat with Joe Root, Broad decides not to review and guess what he was right as the ball would have missed the stumps.
- 15:04 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Toss Time!Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss and opts to bat at Old Trafford.
Tim Paine wins the toss and Australia will BAT first #Ashes— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 4, 2019
- 15:02 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Australia Playing XI!Australia have made two changes to their playing XI from the last Test -- first one being the obvious one as Steve Smith replaces Usman Khawaja while Mitchell Starc makes his first appearance in the series in place of Peter Siddle.
Two big inclusions for the Aussies with Steve Smith and Mitch Starc back in the XI #Ashes— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 4, 2019
- 14:47 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Sun is out and so are Aussies!The Aussies are out in the middle doing their final drills before the toss.
Bit happening out in the middle #Ashes— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 4, 2019
- 14:41 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Australia Probables!Australia will be delighted to have Steve Smith back into the playing XI after he missed the the third Test due to concussion suffered during Lord's Test. Marnus Labuschagne who replaced Smith in the Headingley Test has retained his place while Usman Khawaja has been dropped. Click here to read in detail.
- 14:34 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
England playing XI!England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday included Craig Overton in place of Chris Woakes in their playing XI. Root also confirmed that they will shuffle their batting order. To know more click here.
We have lost the toss and will bowl first here at Old Trafford!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2019
#Ashes
- 14:30 (IST)Sep 04, 2019
Hello and welcome!Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia straight from Old Trafford, Manchester. The series is now level at 1-1, after hosts England came from behind to register an improbable victory in the Headingley Test to keep themselves alive in the series.