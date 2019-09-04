 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad Removes Australia Openers Early

Updated:04 September 2019 16:34 IST
ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2019: England got off to a great start as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the first over for a duck.

Steve Smith has returned to rescue Australia from a shock defeat to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last week, for the fourth Test beginning on Wednesday in Manchester. Holders Australia lost the third Test by one wicket and surrendered a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in the absence of Steve Smith, who was rested for delayed concussion after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams having an equal chance to seal the trophy in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester

  • 16:34 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Marnus Labuschagne finishes Stuart Broad's over before drinks with a boundary, this time on the leg side. The ball was pitched on middle and leg and Labuschagne used his wrists to perfection on that occasion. 
  • 16:32 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Stuart Broad once again overpitches the ball and Marnus Labuschagne drives it straight down the ground past the bowler for a sumptuous boundary. 
  • 16:27 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    First bowling change!

    Joe Root has handed the ball to their last match hero Ben Stokes who marks his run-up amidst a wide round  of applause from the Manchester crowd.
  • 16:26 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Three runs!

    Stuart Broad gets some movement in the air, ball strays on the middle and leg stump, Steve Smith flicks it behind square leg and completes easy three runs. The fielder in the deep dives to save one run for his team.
  • 16:17 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Steve Smith gets off the mark in style as he drives Jofra Archer's full ball using his wrists to  earn a boundary.
  • 16:09 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Smith walks into bat!

    Steve Smith walks into bat at No. 4. England continue with Jofra Archer. 
  • 16:08 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Broad strikes again! Harris departs!

    Stuart Broad strikes once again for England. This time he gets rid of another opener Marcus Harris. The ball hit Harris above knee roll but the he was adjudged out as the the on-field decision was out. Harris departs for 13. 
  • 16:03 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Harris gets two!

    Stuart Broad bowls an out-swinger to left-hander Marcus Harris who works it down leg with soft hands to complete two runs.
  • 16:01 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Jofra Archer drifts down leg side and Marnus Labuschagne makes full use of the poor delivery and flicks it through square leg to claim his second boundary. 
  • 15:59 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four byes!

    Jofra Archer bangs one extremely short and goes over both batsman and wicketkeeper's head, and sails away to the fence, gifting Australia four easy runs.
  • 15:49 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Marnus Labuschagne plays Staurt Broad's delivery, which was swinging down the pads, behind square leg to claim his first boundary.
  • 15:46 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Four!

    Stuart Broad overpitches the ball, Marcus Harris leans forward and drives it behind square to clinch first boundary of the match.
  • 15:41 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Archer straight in!

    Jofra Archer will share the new ball with Stuart Broad.
  • 15:35 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Broad strikes in first over! Warner departs for duck!

    Stuart Broad gets England a big breakthrough in the first over itself as David Warner edges one straight to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
  • 15:33 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Huge appeal... turned down

    Stuart Broad gets the ball to move in to Marcus Harris, misses his bat and hits the front pad. England players go straight up but umpire turns it down immediately. After having a little chat with Joe Root, Broad decides not to review and guess what he was right as the ball would have missed the stumps. 
  • 15:29 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Here we go!

    Marcus Harris and David Warner walk into bat for Australia, Harris is on strike. Stuart Broad will start the proceedings for England. 
  • 15:24 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Face-off between Smith-Archer!

    Also, Jofra Archer will once again be up against Steve Smith, making it interesting spectacle for the fans. Who will come on top this time?
  • 15:22 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Starc and Archer!

    With the inclusion of Mitchell Starc in the side, Australia now have a proper fast bowler who cna threaten batsmen with his sheer pace and bounce like Jofra Archer did for England.
  • 15:04 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine wins the toss and opts to bat at Old Trafford.
  • 15:02 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Australia Playing XI!

    Australia have made two changes to their playing XI from the last Test -- first one being the obvious one as Steve Smith replaces Usman Khawaja while Mitchell Starc makes his first appearance in the series in place of Peter Siddle.
  • 14:47 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Sun is out and so are Aussies!

    The Aussies are out in the middle doing their final drills before the toss. 
  • 14:41 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Australia Probables!

    Australia will be delighted to have Steve Smith back into the playing XI after he missed the the third Test due to concussion suffered during Lord's Test. Marnus Labuschagne who replaced Smith in the Headingley Test  has retained his place while Usman Khawaja has been dropped. Click here to read in detail.
  • 14:34 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    England playing XI!

    England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday included Craig Overton in place of Chris Woakes in their playing XI. Root also confirmed that they will shuffle their batting order. To know more click here.
  • 14:30 (IST)Sep 04, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia straight from Old Trafford, Manchester. The series is now level at 1-1, after hosts England came from behind to register an improbable victory in the Headingley Test to keep themselves alive in the series. 
