The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Labuschagne Looks To Tighten Australia's Grip On Ashes

Updated:24 August 2019 14:12 IST

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Australia will go 2-0 up with just two to play in this five-match series by winning at Headingley.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Labuschagne Looks To Tighten Australia
England vs Australia LIVE: Marnus Labuschagne scored half-century to lead Australia's charge on Day 2. © AFP

Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England were bowled out for just 67 on the second day of the third Test at Headingley on Friday to leave Australia on the verge of retaining the Ashes. This was England's lowest Ashes total since 1948 and the fourth time in 18 months they had been dismissed for under a hundred in a Test - a record unmatched by any other side in the same period. Fast bowler Hazlewood took 5/30 in an England innings that was wrapped up inside 28 overs. Ashes-holders Australia, who will go 2-0 up with just two to play in this five-match series by winning at Headingley, then strengthened their grip to be 171/6 in their second innings at stumps, a commanding lead of 283 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, whose first-innings 74 was seven more than England managed between them, was 53 not out. It was his third straight fifty of the series after he made 59 in the second innings of the drawn second Test at Lord's after coming into the side as a concussion substitute for star batsman Steve Smith. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 3 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight From At Headingley, Leeds.

    Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 3rd Test
