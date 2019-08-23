Jofra Archer took six wickets as England dismissed an Australia side without star batsman Steve Smith for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday. Fast bowler Archer, in only his second Test, took 6/45 in 17.1 overs - the first time he had taken five or more wickets in an innings at this level. England, looking to level this series at 1-1, reduced Australia to 25/2 after home captain Joe Root won the toss. But David Warner (61) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) frustrated England in a third-wicket stand of 111. Archer, however, turned the tide by having Warner caught behind off a 90 mph delivery. It was the start of a collapse that saw Australia lose three wickets for three runs to be 139/5. Travis Head was bowled for a duck by Stuart Broad and Matthew Wade, a century-maker in the first Test, also fell for nought when a rising Archer delivery deflected off the thigh pad via his glove and into the base of the stump, dislodging a bail. (Live Scorecard)