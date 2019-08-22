England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the third Ashes Test at his Headingley home ground on Thursday. After rain delayed the toss by some 30 minutes, Root decided to field in the hope his attack, featuring fast bowler Jofra Archer, could take advantage of the overcast conditions -- the floodlights were on to pierce the gloom -- that promised to assist his pacemen. But no sooner had the toss taken place then the rain returned, with the pitch and square fully covered again. England were unchanged from the side that had the better of a rain-affected draw in the second Test at Lord's, with opener Jason Roy passed fit to play after being hit on the head batting in the Headingley nets on Tuesday. But Australia, still 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, made three changes to their side. (LIVE SCORECARD)