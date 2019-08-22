England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the third Ashes Test at his Headingley home ground on Thursday. After rain delayed the toss by some 30 minutes, Root decided to field in the hope his attack, featuring fast bowler Jofra Archer, could take advantage of the overcast conditions -- the floodlights were on to pierce the gloom -- that promised to assist his pacemen. But no sooner had the toss taken place then the rain returned, with the pitch and square fully covered again. England were unchanged from the side that had the better of a rain-affected draw in the second Test at Lord's, with opener Jason Roy passed fit to play after being hit on the head batting in the Headingley nets on Tuesday. But Australia, still 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, made three changes to their side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 1 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.
- 16:55 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
OUT!Archer draws the first blood. Marcus was never comfortable at Headingley. Top delivery by a top bowler. It was an outside edge again by Marcus Harris and Tim Paine makes no mistake behind in grabbing the catch. Marcus departs at 8.
JOFRAAAAAA!!!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/yK4bf7wbfc#Ashes pic.twitter.com/nkvxqxDv9u
- 15:58 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Play delayed!After toss, now the play has been delayed due to downpour in Leeds. The pitch has been covered again at Headingley.
The covers are back on and the start of play is delayed.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
Match Centre: https://t.co/00zTYef5CM#Ashes pic.twitter.com/9BQkcPh50s
- 15:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Ashes legends together!All-time Ashes legends including Alastair Cook, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Michael Vaughan in one frame!
All-time #Ashes legends in attendance at Headingley! pic.twitter.com/94O3rM1fiQ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
- 15:45 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Three changes for Australia!Australia have made three changes in their playing XI! Check.
England have won the toss and will bowl first at Headingley!— ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2019
The hosts are unchanged, while for the tourists, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, and James Pattinson come in for Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, and Peter Siddle.#Ashes live https://t.co/w5m79RTGIu pic.twitter.com/g7ikbui3lO
- 15:39 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Playing XITeams:England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack LeachAustralia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
- 15:35 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Stage is set!The stage is set for the big game in Leeds!
Run-ups #Ashes pic.twitter.com/7w1yCnm4J1— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
- 15:25 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Toss at 3:35pm!So, the toss will take place at 3:35pm. The play will start at 3:50pm.
The toss will now be at 11.05 (UK) with play starting at 11.20.#Ashes— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
- 15:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Covers coming off or not?Meanwhile, this is what Cricket Australia wants to see!
This is what we wanna see #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rzwuqEvbyX— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
- 15:20 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Throwback!On August 22, former England batsman Jonathan Trott smashes a ton on his Test debut!
#OnThisDay in 2009, Jonathan Trott became the 18th English batsman to score a century on his Test debut! pic.twitter.com/IybYXHW6TC— ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2019
- 15:14 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Gloomy conditions!Grey skies in Leeds! However, James Pattinson was warming up before covers came on.
Before the covers came on, James Pattinson was spotted warming up... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/sy0tEJYQ80— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
- 15:03 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Toss delayed!So, the toss has been delayed due to rain in Leeds.
There is light rain here at Headingley so the toss has been delayed.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kiCsGZswv6— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
- 14:58 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Covers are on the pitch!Covers are on the pitch at Headingley! The toss is expected to be delayed, so is the play. Players, however, are warming up.
Both sides continue to warm up as the covers come on. Toss looks set to be delayed #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jPCvlQfn59— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
- 14:57 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Light showers in Leeds!Bad news: Light showers arrive in Leeds.
Lights on at Headingley as it starts to sprinkle #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6CHK7HEdwO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019
- 14:52 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Practice session!England players were sweating out at Headingley ahead of the third Ashes Test.
Catching practice with a twist #Ashes pic.twitter.com/LSkN1PDNEN— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2019
- 14:42 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Eyes on Root!Eyes will be on England skipper Joe Root. Can he score a ton in the 3rd Test?
This was @root66's maiden Test ton— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2019
Can he get another one at his home ground this week?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/QPzEiE7uiM
- 14:41 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
England are ready!England cricket team seems ready for another Ashes contest against arch-rivals Australia!
All set #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QFWOuVkqdQ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2019
- 14:40 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Sneak peek into dressing room!A little sneak peek into England's dressing room!
The calm before the storm #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ZpCzR8r5E2— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2019
- 14:30 (IST)Aug 22, 2019
Chance for England!This is the best time for England to go with all guns blazing in the absence of solid Steve Smith.
ICYMI, Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Test and Marnus Labuschagne copped another blow to the helmet at Australian training in Leeds@alintaenergy | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/8VosjBTgPM— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 21, 2019