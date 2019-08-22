 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rain Returns As Jofra Archer Gives England An Early Breakthrough

Updated:22 August 2019 17:18 IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer provided first breakthrough to England before rain interrupted play in Leeds.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rain Returns As Jofra Archer Gives England An Early Breakthrough
England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Jofra Archer removed Marcus Harris early in Leeds. © AFP

England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the third Ashes Test at his Headingley home ground on Thursday. After rain delayed the toss by some 30 minutes, Root decided to field in the hope his attack, featuring fast bowler Jofra Archer, could take advantage of the overcast conditions -- the floodlights were on to pierce the gloom -- that promised to assist his pacemen. But no sooner had the toss taken place then the rain returned, with the pitch and square fully covered again. England were unchanged from the side that had the better of a rain-affected draw in the second Test at Lord's, with opener Jason Roy passed fit to play after being hit on the head batting in the Headingley nets on Tuesday. But Australia, still 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, made three changes to their side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 1 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 17:18 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Play to start at 5:55pm!

    The play will start at 5:55pm at Headlingley, if rain allows! 
  • 17:18 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Lunch!

    So, the lunch has been taken early due to drizzling in Leeds. 
  • 16:56 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Rain is back again!

    So, it has started drizzling again in Leeds. Players are returning to their dressing rooms. Covers are coming on. 
  • 16:55 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    OUT!

    Archer draws the first blood. Marcus was never comfortable at Headingley. Top delivery by a top bowler. It was an outside edge again by Marcus Harris and Tim Paine makes no mistake behind in grabbing the catch. Marcus departs at 8. 
  • 16:54 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    FOUR!

    Edged and Stokes fails to carry. It was a terrific delivery by Archer towards stumps and it was a big outside edge by Marcus. Lucky! Ball runs away for a boundary to vacant third man. 
  • 16:50 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Line and length is the key!

    Perfect line and perfect length is the key at Headlingley. Seam movement is terrific. 
  • 16:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    FOUR!

    Broad starts with a poor delivery, seems like an action replay of Archer's previous delivery. And, the result is same, a boundary to fine leg. 
  • 16:47 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    FOUR!

    After bowling top-class deliveries, Jofra Archer ends his over with a freebie, resulting Harris earning a boundary to fine leg. 
  • 16:46 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Pitch acting bowling friendly!

    The pitch is providing seam movement and a solid bounce to the pacers. Broad and Archer are loving it! The overcast conditions are going to hurt Australia batsmen. Tough task for openers Warner and Harris. 
  • 16:44 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Archer arrives!

    The dangerous Jofra Archer to bowl the second over. Harris on strike.
  • 16:43 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Maiden over to start!

    England start with a maiden! 
  • 16:42 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    No Bancroft!

    Australia have dropped Bancroft from the side. Marcus Harris is their new opener along side Warner. 
  • 16:39 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Warner, Marcus arrive!

    David Warner and Marcus Harris arrive at the crease amid gloomy conditions in Leeds. Stuart Broad to start bowling. 
  • 16:38 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Smith is a huge miss, says Paine!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine, during the toss, admitted that Steve Smith is a huge miss and senior players need to rise up to the occasion in his absence. 
  • 16:28 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Play to start at 4:40pm!

    The third Ashes Test, amid the hide and seek by weather gods in Leeds, to start at 4:40pm.
  • 16:18 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Rain stops!

    A good news is coming from Leeds that it has stopped drizzling and covers have been removed. 
  • 16:13 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Covers coming off

    Covers are coming off at Headlingley but no clarity regarding game play!
  • 15:58 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Play delayed!

    After toss, now the play has been delayed due to downpour in Leeds. The pitch has been covered again at Headingley. 
  • 15:57 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    It's raining again!

    So, when the stage was all set for play, it has started drizzling again in Leeds. Covers are coming in.
  • 15:48 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Ashes legends together!

    All-time Ashes legends including Alastair Cook, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Michael Vaughan in one frame!
  • 15:45 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Three changes for Australia!

    Australia have made three changes in their playing XI! Check.
  • 15:39 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    England (Playing XI):     Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
  • 15:36 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    England win toss, opt to field!

    England captain Joe Root has won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test in Leeds. 
  • 15:35 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Stage is set!

    The stage is set for the big game in Leeds!
  • 15:30 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Covers coming off!

    The covers have been removed as both captains Joe Root and Tim Paine are set for the toss!
  • 15:25 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Toss at 3:35pm!

    So, the toss will take place at 3:35pm. The play will start at 3:50pm. 
  • 15:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Covers coming off or not?

    Meanwhile, this is what Cricket Australia wants to see! 
  • 15:20 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Throwback!

    On August 22, former England batsman Jonathan Trott smashes a ton on his Test debut!

  • 15:14 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Gloomy conditions!

    Grey skies in Leeds! However, James Pattinson was warming up before covers came on.
  • 15:03 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    So, the toss has been delayed due to rain in Leeds. 
  • 14:58 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Covers are on the pitch!

    Covers are on the pitch at Headingley! The toss is expected to be delayed, so is the play. Players, however, are warming up.


  • 14:57 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Light showers in Leeds!

    Bad news: Light showers arrive in Leeds.


  • 14:52 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Practice session!

    England players were sweating out at Headingley ahead of the third Ashes Test.


  • 14:42 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Eyes on Root!

    Eyes will be on England skipper Joe Root. Can he score a ton in the 3rd Test?
  • 14:41 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    England are ready!

    England cricket team seems ready for another Ashes contest against arch-rivals Australia!
  • 14:40 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Sneak peek into dressing room!

    A little sneak peek into England's dressing room! 
  • 14:38 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Head has faith in captain and coach!

    Travis Head has faith in Australia skipper Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer as they help him keep pushing his game. 
  • 14:36 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Paine advices Head, Labuschagne!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine wants Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to continue playing with their natural attacking style in the third Ashes Test.
  • 14:33 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    We are here to win: Langer

    Australia coach Justin Langer said that the side is here to win the match and not to indulge in a competition of hitting helmets. 
  • 14:30 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Chance for England!

    This is the best time for England to go with all guns blazing in the absence of solid Steve Smith. 
