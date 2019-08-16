Australia's Josh Hazlewood marked his entry into this season's Ashes with three wickets as England were dismissed for 258 after the second Test at Lord's finally got underway on Thursday. World Cup-winning England fast bowler Jofra Archer then marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell but the only wicket Australia lost before stumps was when David Warner was bowled by Stuart Broad. At the close Ashes-holders Australia, were 30-1 -- a deficit of 228 runs. Cameron Bancroft was five not out and Usman Khawaja 18 not out. England suffered an all-too familiar collapse as they slumped to 138-6 before a seventh-wicket stand of 72 between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes repaired some of the damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)