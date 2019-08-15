 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy For A Duck

Updated:15 August 2019 15:43 IST

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer gets his maiden Test cap as Australia opt to field in the second Test.

England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy For A Duck
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Australia opted to field in the second Test. © AFP

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bowl in the rain-delayed second Ashes Test at Lord's on Thursday. After Wednesday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, Paine was putting his faith in Australia's pace attack to make early inroads into England's fallible top order. England made two changes from the side that lost by 251 runs to Australia in last week's first Test at Edgbaston to go 1-0 down in the five-match series. World Cup-winning fast bowler Jofra Archer was given a Test debut after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with the calf injury that meant he only bowled four overs at Edgbaston. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates  Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

  • 15:43 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Successful over from Josh Hazlewood!

    Josh Hazlewood was right on the mark from the start and he got the big wicket of Jason Roy in his first over.
  • 15:40 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Joe Root walks out to the middle!

    The England captain is in a bit earlier than he expected. England under pressure early in the second Test. 
  • 15:38 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    OUT!

    Jason Roy is gone, probing line and length and Josh Hazlewood finds the outside edge as England have lost their first wicket for zero.
  • 15:37 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Josh Hazlewood will share the new ball!

    After a brilliant first over from Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood will share the attack from the other end.
  • 15:35 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Tight line and lengths from Pat Cummins and he starts off the second Test match with a maiden over.
  • 15:34 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Ireland knocked over England for 85 at Lord's!

    During their last Test at Lord's, England were bowled out for 85 by Ireland in their first innings. However, the hosts came back strongly to win the match by 143 runs.
  • 15:31 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    The players are out in the middle!

    Rory Burns and Jason Roy will face the new ball and Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Australia.
  • 15:15 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    Australia have made one change while England have made two in their playing XI from the 1st Test.


    Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, U Khawaja, Steven Smith, T Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, P Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.


    England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.
  • 15:03 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Australia win toss, opt to field!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine has won the toss and opted to field against England in the second Ashes Test.
  • 15:03 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

  • 15:02 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Hazlewood is back!

    Josh Hazlewood is back into the squad and Nathan Lyon seems to be the happiest man!
  • 15:00 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Practice on!

    Australia players are sweating out at Lord's ahead of the second Ashes Test.
  • 14:50 (IST)Aug 15, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of England vs Australia second Ashes Test. 
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 2nd Test Cricket
