Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bowl in the rain-delayed second Ashes Test at Lord's on Thursday. After Wednesday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, Paine was putting his faith in Australia's pace attack to make early inroads into England's fallible top order. England made two changes from the side that lost by 251 runs to Australia in last week's first Test at Edgbaston to go 1-0 down in the five-match series. World Cup-winning fast bowler Jofra Archer was given a Test debut after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with the calf injury that meant he only bowled four overs at Edgbaston. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 2nd Test Day 2 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from, Lord's Cricket Ground, London
- 15:15 (IST)Aug 15, 2019
Playing XIs!Australia have made one change while England have made two in their playing XI from the 1st Test.Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, U Khawaja, Steven Smith, T Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, P Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.
- 15:02 (IST)Aug 15, 2019
Hazlewood is back!Josh Hazlewood is back into the squad and Nathan Lyon seems to be the happiest man!
Reckon Nathan Lyon is excited to see Josh Hazlewood back in the Test side? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/8UMbqWxsVv— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 15, 2019
- 15:00 (IST)Aug 15, 2019
Practice on!Australia players are sweating out at Lord's ahead of the second Ashes Test.
This is either exciting vision or worrying vision depending on who you support... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/1uoNBS5dgR— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 15, 2019