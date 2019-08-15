Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bowl in the rain-delayed second Ashes Test at Lord's on Thursday. After Wednesday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, Paine was putting his faith in Australia's pace attack to make early inroads into England's fallible top order. England made two changes from the side that lost by 251 runs to Australia in last week's first Test at Edgbaston to go 1-0 down in the five-match series. World Cup-winning fast bowler Jofra Archer was given a Test debut after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with the calf injury that meant he only bowled four overs at Edgbaston. (LIVE SCORECARD)

