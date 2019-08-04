 
Watch: David Warner's Brilliant Response To "Sandpaper" Chants From Edgbaston Crowd

Updated: 04 August 2019 11:32 IST

David Warner came up with an epic response to the Edgbaston crowd who were heard chanting "he's got sandpaper in his hands".

Watch: David Warner
David Warner turned his pockets in reply to "sandpaper" chants from the Edgbaston crowd. © Twitter

David Warner and Steve Smith received a hostile reception from the English fans during the World Cup 2019 and that continued with Australia taking on hosts England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Cameron Bancroft joined the Australian squad for the Ashes and opened the batting with Warner in the first Test that began on August 1. All three were heavily booed by the English fans and while Steve Smith's brilliant century momentarily silenced the boo boys, things didn't change for Warner, who continued to receive a lot of stick. The left-hander hadn't reacted to the chants but on Saturday came up with an epic response to the Edgbaston crowd who were heard chanting "he's got sandpaper in his hands".

With David Warner stationed at the boundary, the English fans took the opportunity to make their voices heard but would not have expected Warner's response. As chants of "he's got sandpaper in his hands" rang out, Warner opened his palms to show he wasn't holding anything and then even turned his pockets, much to the spectators' amusement.

Here is the video of the incident:

I LOVE HIM#Ashes

A post shared by Aussie Aussie Aussie (@63notout.forever) on

Warner might have won over the Egbaston crowd with his actions, but with the bat in hand, he yet again failed to make an impact for his team.

After managing just two runs in the first innings, Warner was sent packing for eight by Stuart Broad as Australia were left hoping for another major innings from Steve Smith.

When bad light cut short the third day's play, Australia were 124-3 in their second innings -- a lead of just 34 runs.

Former captain Smith, who had made a superb 144 in the first innings of his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was 46 not out.

Travis Head was 21 not out, with the pair's stand worth 49 runs.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Cameron Bancroft The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
Highlights
  • David Warner responds to "sandpaper" chants from England fans
  • Warner opened his palms and even turned his pockets
  • Warner, Smith and Bancroft received a hostile reception in Edgbaston
