England Cricket on Tuesday made one change into their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, with Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton replacing pacer Chris Woakes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. Overton made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 2017 and since then has featured in just three Tests, picking up seven wickets. His last Test appearance came in March 2018 against New Zealand in Auckland.

The statement also confirmed that England will shuffle their batting order in the fourth Test, starting Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, with Joe Denly moving up the order to open the innings with Rory Burns while Jason Roy, who opened the innings in first three matches, moving down the order to bat at No. 4.

"England captain Joe Root has also confirmed that Joe Denly will move to the top of the batting order to open with Rory Burns, with Jason Roy set to bat at No 4," ECB's statement read.

England omitted Chris Woakes from the playing XI after he failed to impress in the first three matches that he played, picking up only nine wickets in six innings. Woakes' chances were further hampered by Jofra Archer who announced his arrival in game's longest format in style, picking up 13 wickets in just two matches.

England made brilliant comeback into the series by winning the Headingley Test which kept them alive in the five-Test series. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams registering a win each while a game ended in a draw.

England Playing XI for 4th Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.