 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Craig Overton Replaces Chris Woakes In England Playing XI For 4th Test

Updated: 03 September 2019 18:08 IST

England will also send Joe Denly to the opening slot for the fourth Ashes Test, sending Jason Roy down to the No. 4 slot.

Ashes 2019: Craig Overton Replaces Chris Woakes In England Playing XI For 4th Test
Craig Overton comes in place of Chris Woakes in England's playing XI for the 4th Ashes Test. © Twitter

England Cricket on Tuesday made one change into their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, with Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton replacing pacer Chris Woakes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. Overton made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 2017 and since then has featured in just three Tests, picking up seven wickets. His last Test appearance came in March 2018 against New Zealand in Auckland.

The statement also confirmed that England will shuffle their batting order in the fourth Test, starting Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, with Joe Denly moving up the order to open the innings with Rory Burns while Jason Roy, who opened the innings in first three matches, moving down the order to bat at No. 4.

"England captain Joe Root has also confirmed that Joe Denly will move to the top of the batting order to open with Rory Burns, with Jason Roy set to bat at No 4," ECB's statement read.

England omitted Chris Woakes from the playing XI after he failed to impress in the first three matches that he played, picking up only nine wickets in six innings. Woakes' chances were further hampered by Jofra Archer who announced his arrival in game's longest format in style, picking up 13 wickets in just two matches.

England made brilliant comeback into the series by winning the Headingley Test which kept them alive in the five-Test series. The Ashes 2019 is now level at 1-1 with both the teams registering a win each while a game ended in a draw.

England Playing XI for 4th Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Christopher Roger Woakes Chris Woakes Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 4th Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England Cricket made one change into their playing XI for the 4th Test
  • Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton replaced pacer Chris Woakes
  • England will shuffle their batting order in the fourth Ashes Test
Related Articles
Ashes 2019, 4th Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Ashes 2019, 4th Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
4th Ashes Test Preview: Steve Smith Back As Australia Look To Regain Lead Against Energised England
4th Ashes Test Preview: Steve Smith Back As Australia Look To Regain Lead Against Energised England
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena To Umpire In Remaining Ashes Tests
Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena To Umpire In Remaining Ashes Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.