Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock

Ben Stokes became a more popular Wikipedia search than American singer Taylor Swift for a brief period during his Headingley Test heroics, according to Chartr -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation. The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted the data on their official Instagram account and said, "For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift". Cricket's global governing body also took a cheeky dig at Taylor Swift by saying, "There's no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time," referring to the American singer's hit single "Love Story".

The ICC also displayed their interesting word play by compiling Taylor Swift's hit tracks -- Gorgeous, Wildest Dreams, Shake It Off, Out of the Woods -- together in a sentence to describe Ben Stokes' Headingley innings.

"A Gorgeous innings that we couldn't believe in our Wildest Dreams! Shake It Off, your wiki page is Out Of The Woods," ICC said.

Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests after playing the unbelievable knock. He moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for Test all-rounders.

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic win and took four important wickets, moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders. He had occupied third position in September 2017.

Stokes will be next seen in action during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from September 4.