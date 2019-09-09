 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Australian Federal Police Hilariously Troll England Cricket Team After Ashes Defeat

Updated: 09 September 2019 17:27 IST

Australia retained the Ashes with a win in the Manchester Test and the Australian Federal Police wasted no time to take a hilarious dig at the World Cup 2019 holders.

Fortunes have changed for the England cricket team quickly. © AFP

Fortunes have changed for the England cricket team quickly. Just recently they defeated New Zealand via a better boundary count to clinch the World Cup 2019. After that, in the Ashes series, their first after the World Cup, they failed to regain the prestigious urn with their Manchester Test defeat on Sunday. Soon after their defeat, the Australian Federal Police targeted the England cricket team via a series of tweets. "Good to see reports that a group of Australians in Manchester overnight have foiled the activities of a gang involved in a series of robberies targeting Aussies and Kiwis in England this Northern summer. You're welcome, @metpoliceuk," the tweet said.

In another tweet, the Australians recalled England's World Cup 2019 triumph over New Zealand. The tweet also had a mention about England's Ben Stokes, for his heroics in the Headingley Test.

Australia retained the Ashes by taking a 2-1 lead over England in the five-Test series. The Australian Federal Police also displayed their happiness for the same, by tweeting, "We are glad to see the urn is back where it belongs - even if the contents appear to be badly damaged by fire. Sorry @nzpolice, we understand that gang does not want to hand over the cup anytime soon."

The fifth Ashes Test will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, staring from September 12.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket
