 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"These Are Like My Sons": Justin Langer Defends Decision To Let Steve Smith Resume Innings

Updated: 18 August 2019 09:51 IST

Justin Langer insisted Australia had not taken an undue risk in allowing Steve Smith to resume his innings.

 

Australia coach Justin Langer defended the decision to allow Steve Smith resume batting after the right-hander was felled by a bouncer in the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's on Saturday. Steve Smith had made 80 on the fourth day when he was struck by a short ball from fast bowler Jofra Archer, timed at 92.4 mph (148.7 kph), on an unprotected part of his neck. Steve Smith, who fell to the ground, retired hurt after receiving onfield treatment. But incredibly, after just 46 minutes, the former Australia captain made his way back to the ground to resume his innings.

Langer insisted Australia had not taken an undue risk in allowing Smith to resume his innings.

"He passed all the testing and that's why he came back out," he said.

"These are like my sons alright, so you're never going to put them in harm's way, even though you're always in harm's way with Test cricket.

"What else do you do? The medicos cleared him, he wanted to get out there."

That dismissal denied Smith his third hundred in as many Ashes innings after he marked his comeback Test following a 12-month ball-tampering ban, with scores of 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Significantly, Smith was wearing a helmet without the additional stem guard neck protection introduced following the death of Phillip Hughes after his former Australia team-mate was hit by a bouncer in a 2014 domestic Sheffield Shield match in Sydney.

Langer said there may come a time when Steve Smith has to wear a neckguard on his helmet whether he likes it or not.

"He (Smith) just doesn't feel right (wearing a stem guard)," said Langer.

"I know they came in after the tragedy of Hughesy. He might rethink it now after seeing what happened today, but you'd have to ask him that.

"At the moment, the players have a choice and I wouldn't be surprised if they become mandatory in the future."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Justin Langer The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Justin Langer insists Australia took no risks in letting Smith return
  • Steve Smith was felled by a bouncer in the second Ashes Test
  • Steve Smith retired hurt but returned 46 minutes later
Related Articles
Ashes: Mitchell Johnson, Australia Cricket Union Condemn Boos After Steve Smith Blow
Ashes: Mitchell Johnson, Australia Cricket Union Condemn Boos After Steve Smith Blow
Ashes 2nd Test: Advantage Australia As Steve Smith, Pacers Shine On Day 4
Ashes 2nd Test: Advantage Australia As Steve Smith, Pacers Shine On Day 4
Jofra Archer Smirks After Injuring Steve Smith With Nasty Bouncer. Twitter Is Fuming
Jofra Archer Smirks After Injuring Steve Smith With Nasty Bouncer. Twitter Is Fuming
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4, Ashes 2019 Highlights: England Lead Australia By 104 Runs At Stumps On Day 4
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4, Ashes 2019 Highlights: England Lead Australia By 104 Runs At Stumps On Day 4
Watch: Steve Smith Leaving The Ball Is One Of The Funniest Things You
Watch: Steve Smith Leaving The Ball Is One Of The Funniest Things You'll See
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.