England, the recent 50-over World Cup winners, will aim for some success again at home by levelling the Ashes 2019 series when they take on Australia in the fifth Test, starting on Thursday at The Oval in London. However, the hosts will have to find a way to tackle Australia's leading scorer Steve Smith, who has accumulated 671 runs in just five innings. Holders Australia are 2-1 up in the five-match series as they won Test matches in Birmingham and Manchester but lost in Leeds. Under the captaincy of Tim Paine, Australia are eyeing their first Ashes series triumph in England since 2001. Smith, top of the international rankings, has carried his team's batting with three centuries and two fifties, including a double-century in the win in Manchester, with Marnus Labuschagne the only other batsman who has shown any consistency. (Live Scorecard)