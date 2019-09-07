Josh Hazlewood strengthened Australia's grip on the fourth Test at Old Trafford with a trio of England wickets late on Friday's third day. England were 200/5 when bad light ended play shortly before the scheduled close, still 297 behind Australia's imposing 497/8 declared built on star batsman Steve Smith's commanding double century. Fast bowler Hazlewood had so far taken 4/48 in 20 overs, with England needing a further 98 runs just to avoid the follow-on. Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century took England to a stunning one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley, was seven not out and Jonny Bairstow two not out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

