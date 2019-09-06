Australia's Steve Smith took his run-spree this Ashes to a new level as he scored a superb double century on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday. Smith's 211 was the cornerstone of Australia's commanding 497/8 declared. England then lost Joe Denly, a makeshift opener after swapping places with the struggling Jason Roy, for four when he was brilliantly caught at the second attempt by Matthew Wade at short leg following a genuine glance off Pat Cummins. England were 23/1 at stumps, 474 runs behind, with Rory Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton unbeaten on three. They now face an uphill task to deny Australia a win that would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)