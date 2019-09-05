Australia star Steve Smith looked like he had never been away as he marked his first Test since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty in as many innings against England this Ashes series at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Smith, a shining light for the tourists on a dull day in Manchester, was 60 not out in an Australia total of 170/3 at stumps on the rain-marred first day of the fourth Test where only 44 overs of a scheduled 90 were bowled. This was Smith's eighth successive Test fifty against England -- a run that started during Australia's 4-0 home series win in 2017/18 -- with the 30-year-old extending his own Ashes record. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 2 Match, Live Score Updates England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.