The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England Vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Nears Century As Australia Go Past 200

Updated:05 September 2019 17:17 IST

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Australia lost Travis Head early on Day 2 as Stuart Broad wrapped him right in front.

England Vs Australia Live cricket Score: Steve Smith continued strong after Travis Head's departure. © AFP

Australia star Steve Smith looked like he had never been away as he marked his first Test since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty in as many innings against England this Ashes series at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Smith, a shining light for the tourists on a dull day in Manchester, was 60 not out in an Australia total of 170/3 at stumps on the rain-marred first day of the fourth Test where only 44 overs of a scheduled 90 were bowled. This was Smith's eighth successive Test fifty against England -- a run that started during Australia's 4-0 home series win in 2017/18 -- with the 30-year-old extending his own Ashes record. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 2 Match, Live Score Updates England vs Australia, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.

  • 17:17 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Overton tries short!

    Craig Overto bowls short-pitch balls on all six occasions but Steve Smith and Paine do well to either move away or keep it down while playing. 
  • 17:10 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Close escape for Smith!

    Steve Smith steps out of the crease against Jack Leach, plays a defensive shot and hits it very close to the silly mid-off fielder than he would have liked. 
  • 17:05 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Another unusual shot from Smith!

    Overton tries another bouncer against Steve Smith and this time it rises shoulder-high. Smith shuffles across and plays it awkwardly but manages to keep it along the ground and runs a single. 
  • 17:02 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Paine walks into bat!

    Australia skipper Tim Paine walks into bat at No. 7 after Matthew Wade's wicket.
  • 17:01 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Leach strikes... Wade departs!

    Matthew Wade once again charges down the track and lofts one high in the air, England skipper Joe Root had plenty of time to set himself beneath that and in the end completes a good catch to hand Australia fifth blow. 
  • 16:54 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Smith and his awkward shots!

    Craig Overton bangs the ball short, it doesn't bounce much and Steve Smith gets into an awkward position but in the end plays it safely. 
  • 16:52 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Four!

    Wonderful comeback from Steve Smith who after getting nearly out on the previous ball smashes Jack Leach for a boundary through midwicket. 
  • 16:50 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Huge mix-up!

    Steve Smith taps Jack Leach's ball on the leg side and calls for a risky single. He could have been in trouble had the throw been on target. 
  • 16:49 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Leach continues from the other end!

    Leach to continue bowling from the other end. 
  • 16:48 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    One off the over!

    Craig Overton finishes a decent over as he conceded just on run and bowled some probing lines. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Overton comes to bowl!

    Criag Overton to ball to Steve Smith after the rain interruption. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Rain has stopped!

    Rain has stopped. The hover cover is being pulled off. 
  • 16:39 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Rain interrupts play!

    The play has been interrupted by rain. The groundstaff has covered the main pitch with the hovercover. 
  • 16:33 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Four!

    Matthew Wade dances down the track and lifts it over midwicket with elegance to collect a boundary. 
  • 16:31 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Root brings Leach!

    After an hour into the day, Joe Root decides to bring his lone spinner Jack Leach into the attack. 
  • 16:29 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Four legbyes!

    Jofra Archer errs in his line and so does Matthew Wade as he fails to make any contact with the bat. The ball kisses his pads and races away to the fine leg fence, gifting Australia four easy runs.
  • 16:27 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    First boundary for Wade!

    Jofra Archer offers room outside off and Matthew Wade guides it intelligently past gully to collect his first boundary. 
  • 16:25 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    200 up for Australia!

    Steve Smith taps Jofra Archer's ball for a single and with that he brings up 200 runs on board for Australia.
  • 16:24 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Broad has issues with ball!

    Stuart Broad, England's most senior bowler, has some issues with the ball conditions and he is trying to explain the same to Marais Erasmus isn't having any of it and asks him to continue with it.
  • 16:20 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Two runs!

    Matthew Wade leans forward to Stuart Broad's ball and drives it towards extracover and comes back for two runs. 
  • 16:09 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Quick single!

    Matthew Wade defends Stuart Broad's short ball with soft hands and both batsmen steal a quick single without any discomfort. 
  • 16:07 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Four!

    Little bit of room from Jofra Archer and Steve Smith plays it intelligently towards third man region to collect a boundary. 
  • 16:04 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Beaten again!

    Stuart Broad once again lures Matthew Wade forward, the late away movement beats him all ends and goes straight into keeper's gloves. 
  • 15:59 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Edged... falls short!

    Jofra Arched induces an outside edge off Matthew Wade' willow but it falls just short of the Joe Root standing at first slip. He then gives it a chase and manages to keep it in but not before batsmen complete two.
  • 15:52 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Broad strikes to dismiss Head!

    Stuart Broad once again gets England the first breakthrough of the day as he wraps Travis Head dead in front. Head talks to Smith but decides not to review it. The on-field decision would have stayed as the replays shows the it to be umpire's call. 
  • 15:47 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Archer bounces Smith ducks!

    Jofra Archer threatens Steve Smith with a bouncer but he shows good technique to get away from the line of the ball. 
  • 15:45 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Smith takes another single off Broad!

    Like first over, Steve Smith once again ends Stuart Broad's over with a single on the last ball. He will be up against Jofra Archer in the next.
  • 15:43 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Archer drops Smith... consecutive boundaries!

    After a sublime shot on the previous ball, Steve Smith hits one straight down, takes Jofra Archer by surprise as he was in his follow-through and fails to grab it with both hands. Adding salt to the wound is that the miscued shot, which should resulted in Smith's departure, gave him four runs. 
  • 15:38 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Four!

    Jofra Archer bowls a fuller length delivery, Steve Smith shuffles across and drives it through extracover to clinch first boundary of the day.
  • 15:36 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    First run of the day!

    Steve Smith takes a single on the last ball of the first over of Day 2 bowled by Stuart Broad. 
  • 15:33 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Poor shot from Smith!

    Stuart Broad bowls wide of off stump and Steve Smith throws his bat at it trying to slog it. This was poor shot from Smith very uncharacteristic of what he does normally. 
  • 15:30 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Her we go... Day 2 begins!

    Like always Stuart Broad has the ball in hand and will start the proceedings. Steve Smith is on strike. 
  • 15:25 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Sun is shining in Manchester!

    After frustrating us all day after lunch, good news is Sun has peeped out of clouds and is shining brightly in Manchester. 
  • 15:16 (IST)Sep 05, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day's play of the fourth Test between England and Australia. Steve Smith is unbeaten on 60 as Australia finished the first Day at 170 for three.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 4th Test
