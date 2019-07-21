 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Alex Carey Feels Lucky To Learn From Steve Waugh

Updated: 21 July 2019 17:05 IST

Alex Carey displayed an impeccable performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2019.

Alex Carey played stupendous cricket for Australia in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Alex Carey is delighted to have former player Steve Waugh mentoring the team as Australia are preparing for the upcoming Ashes series. "Having Steve is amazing for the group. I think he's won nine (eight) Ashes (series as a player) and been in England and played a lot. To have the knowledge of Steve Waugh, one of the greatest Australian cricketers, be a part of this group, is something we're really lucky to have," ICC quoted Carey as saying.

Alex Carey displayed an impeccable performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2019 which made Waugh compare the 27-year-old with former player Michael Hussey.

"If I'm half as good as him [Hussey], I'll be happy, he's an incredible player," Carey said.

Carey feels that it is great to have Waugh's knowledge.

"Personally, I just had a quick chat just getting to know Steve. It's quite early and he'll mentor us and have his spin on things. It's just great knowledge to have. Steve's been watching the one-day stuff and commentating a bit there. I've had a few little chats with him, but more moving now into the red ball and getting that focus of a longer format," he said.

Australia were ousted from the premier tournament after they were beaten by England in the semi-finals.

Carey amassed 375 runs in the premier tournament and helped his side finish on the second position of the points table after league stage matches.

Carey said that the World Cup was a good learning experience for him.

"I guess different circumstances throughout the World Cup were really good learning experiences for me. Having Smith and Warner back in the side, and the experienced guys I got to bat with, you learn a lot out in the middle," Carey said.

The Ashes series between Australia and England will commence from August 1. 
 

