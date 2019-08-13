Australia, who are eyeing their first away Ashes series win in 18 years, will look to once again get one over hosts England when the arch-rivals lock horns in the second Ashes Test, beginning at Lord's on Wednesday. With ace pacer James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test, England will be hoping for big things from their star pacer Jofra Archer, especially against a belligerent Steve Smith. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, thanks to Steve Smith's stunning performance with the bat following a 12-month ban owing to ball-tampering controversy. England have only twice won the Ashes after losing the opener -- when all-rounder Ian Botham turned the 1981 series on its head with several superb solo efforts, and in the thrilling 2005 contest which they edged 2-1. Defeat at Edgbaston was made worse for England by the fact that James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, broke down after bowling just four overs with a calf injury that has ruled the 37-year-old swing specialist out of a Lord's encounter.