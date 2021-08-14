India won a gold medal in the compound cadet women's and men's team events in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday in Wroclaw. The women defeated Turkey 228-216 in the final to win a gold medal in the ongoing competition while the cadet men's team followed getting the better of USA in the final. The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark.

India's cadet men's team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar upset the top seeds USA, beating them 233-231 in a thrilling final.

On August 10, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team smashed two junior(U-18) world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship.

Priya Gurjar, who shot 696 for individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points and smashed the standing women''s team world record by 22 points.

The old record was held by the USA at 2045/2160 points.