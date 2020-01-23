 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Archery

World Archery Lifts Suspension On Archery Association Of India

Updated: 23 January 2020 16:02 IST

The World Archery on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections.

World Archery Lifts Suspension On Archery Association Of India
The Indian archers can now represent the country under the Tricolour. © AFP

The World Archery on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections. "The federation needs to comply with good governance and activity portions of World Archery constitution and rules. Must report every three months," said a statement from the World Archery.  The Indian archers, who had to compete as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships because of the suspension, can now represent the country under the Tricolour. 

The next international tournament is Indoor World Series in Las Vegas in three weeks' time. 

Union minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) after the much-delayed elections were held in presence of three observers, including one from the World Archery. 

With the support of former AAI president Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who claims to have a majority in the national archery administration, Munda had a smooth sailing as he defeated his rival BVP Rao by 34-18 votes.

The elections were held as per the Delhi High Court order and the two bitter rivals clashed for the first time. World Archery had sent an observer in Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Archery
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • World Archery conditionally lifted the suspension on India on Thursday
  • Indian archers competed as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships
  • They can now represent the country at World Series in Las Vegas
Related Articles
World Archery Backs India
World Archery Backs India's Proposal To Host Commonwealth Archery Championships
Government Grants IOA Permission To Host Commonwealth Shooting, Archery Events In 2022
Government Grants IOA Permission To Host Commonwealth Shooting, Archery Events In 2022
Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat Enter Semis Of Asian Archery, Secure Individual Olympic Quota
Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat Enter Semis Of Asian Archery, Secure Individual Olympic Quota
Atanu Das Wins Men
Atanu Das Wins Men's Recurve Bronze In Asian Archery Championships
Komalika Bari Becomes Recurve Cadet World Champion; India Win 2 Gold, 1 Bronze 
Komalika Bari Becomes Recurve Cadet World Champion; India Win 2 Gold, 1 Bronze 
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.