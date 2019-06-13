 
World Archery Championships: Indian Men's Recurve Team Storms Into Final

Updated: 13 June 2019 16:45 IST

The Indian men's archery team beat second-seeded Netherlands to advance into the World Archery Championships final.

World Archery Championships: Indian men's recurve team reached the final. © Twitter

The Indian men's recurve archery team stormed into the finals at the World Archery Championships, beating the second seeded Netherlands 5-4 in a tie-breaker in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, on Thursday. After the fine show against Netherlands, now India will lock horns with China in final on Sunday. The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das yet again came up with a splendid show, leaving the Netherlands team comprising Van den Berg, Van der Ven and Steve Wijler in dismay. They, however, fought back but India got better of them by a point.

Earlier in the day, the Indian trio reached the semi-finals, outclassing Chinese Tajpei 6-0 in a one-sided contest.

On Thursday, they booked their tickets for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, outshining Canada 5-3 in the quarterfinals. The win had confirmed all the three qualifying spots in the men's individual recurve event for India in 2020 Olympics.

  • India will lock horns with China in final on Sunday.
  • The Indians yet again came up with a splendid show.
  • They booked their tickets for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, outshining Canada 5-3
