India's Compound Archers Claim Men's Team Gold at World Cup Stage I

Updated: 20 May 2017 12:25 IST

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians. The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

India beat Colombia 226-221 to win the gold medal. © AFP

The Indian men's compound archery team won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final on Saturday.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.

The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.

Highlights
  • India beat Colombia in the final
  • India won the first set 58-57
  • Indian team consisted of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju, Amanjeet Singh
