India Win 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze In Asian Archery Championships

Indian archers produced an impressive performance, grabbed three gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Championships on Thursday. Two Indian boys and girls also booked quota places for the 2018 Youth Olympics. 15-year-old Haryana girl Himani Kumari defeated her Mongolian opponent Bayasgalan Badamjuani 7-1 in the recurve cadet bronze play-off to bag the quota. Earlier in an all-Indian cadet recurve final, 14-year-old Akash, who also belongs to Haryana, defeated Dhiraj Bommadevara of Andhra Pradesh 6-4 to bag the boys quota for the Youth Olympics in Argentina.

This tournament also serves as the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Trailing 0-4 after two sets, Akash held his nerve to win three sets and finished with three perfect 10s for a brilliant gold medal triumph.

Recurve senior men's team of Jayanta Talukdar, Atanu Das and Yashdev lost to their Korean rivals 1-5 to settle for a silver.

India also bagged two gold medals in the non-Olympic compound discipline.

Abhishek Verma beat Korean rival Kim Jongho to win the gold and prevent a clean sweep of individual crowns by Korea.

"I did my best. Everybody prepared to get this achievement to get this medal, and right now it's just a good feeling," said Verma, who was runner-up at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

"We are already preparing for Asian Games (in Jakarta in 2018) just like we did last time, because we did very well. We'd like to repeat the same result this time, and every time."

Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Trisha Deb and Parveena beat So Chaewon, Choi Bomin and Song Yun Soo 230-227 to win the gold medal.

Verma, however, could not inspire India to a compound team gold as he along with Gurwinder Singh and Rajat Chauhan lost by two points to the Korean team of Jongho, Choi Yonghee and Kim Taeyoon, who totalled 234.

India also bagged a second silver in compound section as the mixed team lost to Korea, while Jyothi bagged a bronze to complete their tally.