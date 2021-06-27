After securing a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup stage 3 in Paris, India's Deepika Kumari is set to become the top-ranked archer among women when the new rankings are announced on Monday. Deepika Kumari won gold medals in the recurve women's team, recurve mixed team and women's individual recurve events on Sunday to cap off an impressive performance. "This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday," the official Twitter account of World Archery wrote after Deepika completed her treble.

Deepika beat Russia's Elena Osipova in straight sets to capture a third title alongside the women's and mixed team titles she won earlier in the day.

"I'm happy, but at the same time I have to continue my performance like this," Kumari was quoted as saying by World Archery's official website. "I want to improve that, because the upcoming tournament (Tokyo Olympics) is very, very important to us. I'm trying my best to continue learning whatever I can."

She said that she is looking forward to winning medals in the Tokyo Games.

"It's very important," Kumari said. "Our country, in archery... it doesn't have any Olympic medals. It's very important to win Olympic medals, so it's very important to me."

Deepika Kumari will be the sole woman representing India in Archery in the Tokyo Olympics.