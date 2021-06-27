The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari won the gold medal with a comfortable win over Mexico in the final World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday, shrugging off the disappointment of missing Olympic qualification last week. In a repeat of the World Cup first stage final, the trio of world number three Deepika, Ankita and Komalika, who failed to qualify for Tokyo following a shock loss to minnows Colombia, defeated fancied Mexico 5-1 without dropping a set.

This was their second successive gold medal at the World Cup this year, and sixth overall (Shanghai-2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013, Wroclaw-2014, Guatemala City-2o21).

Deepika has been a constant each time. The trio were at their best, shooting four 10s with one X (closest to the centre) for a 57-57 score in the first set.

The Indians' flawless shooting put pressure back on the Mexican team of London 2012 silver-medallist Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez.

They shot a poor 52 to lose the second set by three points. Leading 3-1, the Indians had another round of consistent shooting with a 55 but the Mexicans failed to equalise and lost the third set by one point to suffer a second successive defeat this year.

Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.