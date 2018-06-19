World Cup, Iran vs Spain: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Spain, one of the powerhouses of FIFA World Cup 2018, will desperately be seeking three points against Iran in their World Cup Group B contest at Kazan Arena. It is indeed ironic that Iran find themselves at the top of the FIFA Points Table for Group A as they pulled off a 95th-minute win over Morocco while Spain, looking good to gain maximum points against Portugal when leading 3-2, fell prey to Cristiano Ronaldo's genius. Nevertheless, Spain can be assumed to be way stronger than Iran, who did not have a shot at goal in the Morocco match and needed a self-goal from the Africans to win.
When is World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match?
The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match will take place on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match?
The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match will be played at Kazan Arena.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match?
The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match?
The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.