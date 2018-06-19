World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Uruguay would be keen to seal off another three points in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A contest against Saudi Arabia and make their case for a Round of 16 slot even stronger. Uruguay had registered a 1-0 win over Egypt in their first match and another win would make their World Cup campaign look good. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 0-5 hammering at the hands of hosts Russia in their first match and they would do very well indeed if they can stave off the Latin Americans, especially with a match against Egypt still to come.
When is World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will take place on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Where is the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at Rostov Arena.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match?
The World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)