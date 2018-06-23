 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Neymar 'Fully Recovered' From Foot Injury, Says Brazil Team Doctor

Updated: 23 June 2018 21:46 IST

Neymar limped out of a training session with a sore right ankle following Brazil's opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland last weekend.

World Cup 2018: Neymar
Neymar reacts after scoring a goal against Costa Rica. © AFP

Neymar has now "totally recovered" from the foot injury that required surgery and saw him miss the end of the club season, Brazil's team doctor said on Saturday. However, winger Douglas Costa will miss the side's final World Cup Group E outing against Serbia on Wednesday. "I would like everyone to understand Neymar's situation, and that he no longer has any problem with his right foot," Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at Brazil's World Cup training base in Sochi. "He has totally recovered but he is still building up his rhythm and his confidence. He is feeling better with every game." Lasmar sought to reassure Brazilian media worried about Neymar's fitness after he limped out of a training session with a sore right ankle following Brazil's opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland last weekend.

That raised fears, particularly as it was just above the foot that he fractured playing for Paris Saint-Germain in late February, before undergoing surgery. He did not start a game again until Brazil's final World Cup warm-up friendly in Austria two weeks ago, and he took a further knock on the left ankle in Friday's 2-0 win over Costa Rica. Despite that, he was still on the pitch to score his team's late second goal in Saint Petersburg."The problem with his left ankle is not something that worries us. Tomorrow he will train normally with the rest of the players," said Lasmar.

The Brazilian camp were unhappy with the treatment Neymar received in the Swiss game, when statistics showed he was fouled 10 times. And Lasmar reiterated those complaints. "Opponents commit fouls to try to stop him," he said. "We expect the refereeing to contain that. I am not specifically talking about the risk to Neymar. Fouls can happen." Juventus winger Costa will not be able to face Serbia in Moscow due to a thigh problem suffered after coming on as a half-time substitute against Costa Rica.

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both scored in stoppage time for Brazil, who now need only draw with Serbia to secure a place in the last 16.
 

Comments
Topics : Football 2018 FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Costa Rica, Match 24 Neymar Brazil Costa Rica
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar scored in the 97th minute against Costa Rica on Friday.
  • Douglas Costa will miss the Brazil's final Group E outing against Serbia.
  • Neymar fractured his leg playing for PSG in late February.
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Neymar
World Cup 2018: Neymar 'Fully Recovered' From Foot Injury, Says Brazil Team Doctor
World Cup 2018: Neymar Hits Back At Critics After Brazil Win Over Costa Rica
World Cup 2018: Neymar Hits Back At Critics After Brazil Win Over Costa Rica
World Cup 2018: Neymar, Philippe Coutinho Score Late vs Costa Rica As Brazil Edge Towards Knockouts
World Cup 2018: Neymar, Philippe Coutinho Score Late vs Costa Rica As Brazil Edge Towards Knockouts
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica Highlights: Coutinho, Neymar Score In Added Time As Brazil Beat Costa Rica
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica Highlights: Coutinho, Neymar Score In Added Time As Brazil Beat Costa Rica
World Cup 2018: Neymar Fit For Brazil After World Cup Injury Fears
World Cup 2018: Neymar Fit For Brazil After World Cup Injury Fears
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.