2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, France vs Belgium, Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 09 July 2018 14:02 IST

France and Belgium have only met twice at the World Cup, with their last meeting coming in the third-place match at Mexico 1986.

Eden Hazard will be key for Belgium while France will pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe. © AFP

Belgium are in the last four for just the second time in their history, and will meet France in the World Cup 2018 last four in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday after claiming their biggest-ever World Cup scalp by beating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals. France, meanwhile, outclassed Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter-final clash. It is the first time France have been in the last four since 2006. Eden Hazard will be one of the key players that Belgium will be relying on in the semi-finals. The Chelsea star is one of the French academy system's finest exports in the past decade but he could be the man to end Didier Deschamps's bid for World Cup glory. The two teams have met 73 times with Belgium winning 30 and France 24, while 19 matches ended in draws. This will be the first World Cup meeting between France and Belgium since the 1986 World Cup. France had won the match 4-2.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final will take place on July 10, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match will be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
