World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score: Cavani's Brace Puts Uruguay Ahead vs Portugal

A clinical Edinson Cavani header from a perfect Luis Suarez cross gave Uruguay 1-0 lead in the first-half as they remained the better side in the first 45 minutes. Portugal looked to maintain possession on the ball but failed to covert it into threat on their opponents. Joao Mario for the Portuguese who did most of the work with the ball was the stand-out player for Portugal in the initial half. Earlier, Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes returned to Portugal's starting line-up for Saturday's World Cup last-16 tie against Uruguay in Sochi. The pair come in along with right-back Ricardo Pereira as coach Fernando Santos makes three changes to the European champions' starting XI from their 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group game. Cedric Soares and Andre Silva drop out along with Ricardo Quaresma, who netted Portugal's goal in that match. (LIVE SCORES: Uruguay vs Portugal)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs Portugal match, straight from Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

01:12 IST: Flurry of attacks from Portugal, but the stubborn Uruguay defence clears everything coming their way. Meanwhile, Manuel Fernandes replaces Joao Mario.

01:11 IST: Free-kick for Uruguay from their own half launches it long but Portugal clears it away. 82 minutes up on the clock.

01:06 IST: Corner for Portugal, Ronaldo steams in but fails to get even an inch of the ball as it falls for Raphael who skies it over from outside the box. 77 minutes on the clock.

01:02 IST: Substitution - Cavani has been replaced by Cristhian Stuani.

01:00 IST: uruguay down to 10-man as Cristiano Ronaldo helps the potential match-winner Edinson Cavani off the turf, 71 minutes on the clock.

00:55 IST: Quaresma deflection forces a corner, Fonte keeps the ball inside the box but a wayward cross from Raphael will make it a Uruguay goal kick.

00:51 IST: GOAL! Edinson Cavani again! He curls the ball in the far corner, well away from the reach of Rui Patricio in the 62nd minute,

00:49 IST: Mario delivers on the second attempt, Silva gets the first header and the ball is easily collected by Muslera.

00:48 IST: Constant threat from Portugal, Hernandes breaks from the right flank but Portugal back on the attack as they force a corner on the 59th minute.

00:43 IST: GOAL! Pepe heads it home for Portugal in the 55th minute from a corner as the South Americans defence has been breached for the first time.

00:40 IST: Corner for Portugal, Bernardo delivers but the ball on re-bound falls for Raphael, who skies the ball high over the crossbar.

00:37 IST: Suarez fouls on Bernardo Silva, Portugal tries to break but Guedes fouls Hernandes. 50 minutes on the clock!

00:34 IST: Second-half gets underway and Portugal straight on pushed on to defend their backs after conceded an early goal in the first-half.

00:17 IST: Cavani shoots after Portugal leaves a lose ball without clearing inside the box as referee blows away for half-time. An early Cavani goal keeps Uruguay 1-0 ahead against Portugal at the break.

00:16 IST: 2 minutes added in the first-half after Luis Suarez tried to convince the referee that he was hit badly on the head, with a bit of acting.

00:11 IST: 41 minutes on the clock, Uruguay have so far been the better side. Portugal are trying to keep the ball without causing much treat to their opponents.

00:06 IST: Bernardo Silva tries to play a box inside the box, cleared away. Portugal continue on attack but Cavani has been brought down as Uruguay take a long kick inside the Portuguese half.

00:01 IST: Free-kick for Portugal from a dangerous position near the box! Cristiano Ronaldo over the ball, hits the wall and Torreira clears it away.

23:58 IST: Portugal on the break, looking to counter, moving the ball from right to left in search of penetration but the ball goes out for a Uruguay throw-in.

23:55 IST: Free-kick for Portugal, the ball gets past everyone inside the box. 26 minutes have been played.

23:51 IST: Free-kick for Uruguay in a promising position! Suarez on the ball, gets past the wall through a low effort but Rui Patricio does well to keep the ball out.

23:50 IST: Luis Suarez brought down, Uruguay free-kick from their own half. 19 minutes on the clock.

23:47 IST: Portugal on the attack, through Adrian and Bernardo Silva on the right flank, plays the ball back to Mario, who plays a long ball to find Ronaldo but the heavy touch has been comfortably collected by Muslera.

23:43 IST: Cristiano Ronaldo makes space for himself, takes shot from outside the box. Well blocked by Torreira.

23:41 IST: Fonte gets a header from inside the box, but puts his wide. 11 minutes on the clock in the high-octane drama.

23:37 IST: GOAL! Edinson Cavani unmarked inside the box, puts Uruguay front through a devastating header in the seventh minute off a Luis Suarez cross, well targeted.

23:36 IST: Cristiano Ronaldo gets the first shot on goal from outside the box but too easy for Fernando Muslera to gather.

23:34 IST: Corner for Uruguay as Jose Fonte tucks the ball away. Uruguay finds Godin as target-man inside the box, but a header from Portuguese defence clears away the danger.

23:31 IST: Joao Mario crosses the ball into the box, Bernardo Silva just heads it over the crossbar. Early attack from Portugal.

23:30 IST: Kick-off! Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball from left to right as the match gets underway.

23:28 IST: Diego Godin and Cristiano Ronaldo exchange team sheets, we are minutes away from the kick-off. We have already seen France through to the quarters, knocking Argentina out.

23:25 IST: National anthems take on the centre stage.

23:20 IST: Cristiano Ronaldo record - By making his 38th appearance at the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled a record set by 2014 world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger.

22:20 IST: The playing XI for Uruguay and Portugal has been announced. Skipper Diego Godin for Uruguay will aim to keep his counter-part captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Round of 16 clash between Uruguay and Portugal.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history.

In the last two years, he has scored two hat-tricks for Real against Godin's Atletico, having also emerged victorious in two Madrid derby Champions League finals.

But the rugged and brave Godin, who needed reconstructive dental surgery after having three teeth punched out in an aerial challenge with Valencia's goalkeeper earlier this year, has succeeded in muzzling Ronaldo on plenty other occasions at club level going back almost a decade.